“10 out of 21 deaths in Pfizer trial were SAD (sudden adult death). That is NOT normal. That is a HUGE safety signal. Should have been 2 or 3. Watch at 54 seconds into the clip.

Why the FDA isn’t taking this drug off the market is a mystery to me. It is not safe. They knew it BEFORE they approved it.” - Steve Kirsch

Humanspective

The TGA denies “Hidden Deaths”, even with almost HALF of the deaths in the vaccine arm “Sudden Adult Death” syndrome.

Peer reviewed evidence indicates a potential cover up.

Pfizer didn’t do Autopsies for 8 of the SUDDEN ADULT DEATHS found in the vaccinated arm and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia had received $28 Million dollars from Pfizer since 2019 prior to this enquiry.

Dr. Kunadhasan with PEER REVIEWED evidence:

Australian Senate Excess Deaths Enquiry - “I went back and reanalyzed the data. For this trial, there were actually more deaths in the vaccinated arm, 21 compared to the placebo, 17 [and] only three of them had autopsies.”

“Ten of the 21 deaths, were people who were sudden adult deaths, found dead. People [who] died whilst [in] the laundry, people who had a cardiac arrest when they were walking, people who never woke up from their sleep, people who their neighbours [reported] a smell”.

“Their was a Sudden Adult Death signal [in] the vaccinated deaths [with] only 1 [autopsy] result available [and] for the other 8 Sudden Deaths their were no Autopsies [completed]”. Australian Senate Excess Deaths Enquiry.

How can you find evidence of harm when you’re not looking for it?

