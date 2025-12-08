Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
8h

There are hidden deaths in many drug trials. The FDA is paid to look the other way. And big pharma is very adept at keeping the true data well buried. The HHS doesn't give a rat's butt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kelly Sexton's avatar
Kelly Sexton
8h

So sad. Very thankful I didn't fall for the clot shot lies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture