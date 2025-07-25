One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A bombshell from HHS has exposed a horrifying truth: hospitals are harvesting organs from patients who are still alive, and cashing in big.

Behind hospital doors, a real-life horror story is playing out, hidden in plain sight.

You want a real nightmare?

Just ask Jimi Fritze, he was fully conscious but completely paralyzed when he heard doctors telling his loved ones he had “zero percent chance” of survival.

Moments later, they started quietly discussing which of his organs could be harvested and sold.

It sounds like something out of a horror movie, but it was real. And Jimi was just one of many.

Jimi Fritze, 43, heard every word but couldn’t protest because he was unable to move or speak.

“I was scared because I thought that I was going to die then, and a hard death,” Fritze said. “I remember I thought, what will happen if they cremate me—will I see the fire and feel the fire?”

Fritze’s story, once dismissed as a “conspiracy theory” or isolated medical scandal, now resonates more urgently than ever as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) confirms that hospitals across the country are removing organs from patients who are still alive.

Fully conscious but paralyzed, Jimi Fritze was forced to listen as doctors debated profiting from his death.

A newly reopened federal investigation—revived under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the Biden administration quietly shelved it—reveals that dozens of patients showed signs of life as surgeons began cutting.

In some cases, according to HHS’s own Health Resources and Services Administration, doctors used paralytic drugs to suppress movement before removing organs.

The implications are staggering: lives possibly taken too soon, families misled, and an entire transplant system under suspicion.

“Our findings show that hospitals allowed the organ procurement process to begin when patients showed signs of life, and this is horrifying,” Secretary Kennedy said.

“The organ procurement organizations that coordinate access to transplants will be held accountable. The entire system must be fixed to ensure that every potential donor’s life is treated with the sanctity it deserves.”

Fritze, who eventually recovered after his family sought a second opinion and proper treatment, is now pursuing legal action against the doctors who assumed he was beyond saving.

His case underscores the horrifying potential of a system where death is sometimes declared too early—and where profit may quietly outweigh the duty to preserve life.

With reports from The Wall Street Journal and whistleblowers inside hospitals adding fuel to the fire, the question now being asked is not whether this is happening—but how often.

Meanwhile in the UK:

Former Pfizer VP Says NHS "Harvests" Organs from the Living — for “Customers”

