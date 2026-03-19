Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
37mEdited

Pegasus is a red herring; is pushed forward, while all governments are doing the same, and I'm not even mentioning the globalist AIs for data collection, deepfake generation, and mass-manipulation. The genie is already out of the bottle, and will not be possible to recall:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-creative-ai-ai-and-the-human

While some states are forbidding "vaccine" mandates for any reasons, they still leave the door open for "current threats"... APPARENTLY, ONE INJECTION IS NOW MORE THAN ENOUGH...

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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
29m

it was a rockefeller meningitis vax that was responsible much of the 1918 "influenza pandemic"

worked pretty well the first time around so if it ain't broke...

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