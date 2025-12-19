One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

By Frank Bergman December 19, 2025

A heartbreaking and deeply alarming video has gone viral on social media showing a 7-year-old girl curled beside her 96-year-old great-grandfather during what her family openly described as their “final cuddle” before he was euthanized under the Canadian government’s expanding “assisted suicide” regime.

The clip, viewed millions of times on TikTok, shows the child leaning against the elderly man as he sits rigidly on a couch.

The video was filmed shortly before the 96-year-old man was killed via lethal injection under the government’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program.

The caption reads: “This is my 96-year-old grandpa with my 7-year-old.

“He’s doing MAID soon.

“I tried explaining gently to my daughter that this was the last visit she’d have with him.

“This is what she did the second she walked in. He’s so happy.”

WATCH:

Karly Vavra, the girl’s mother, told People magazine she shared the video both to honor her grandfather and to help normalize euthanasia.

“The feeling is very bittersweet,” she said.

“I look back with smiles and tears.”

She admitted that her daughter “didn’t fully understand these were her last moments with him.”

Her grandfather, however, understood perfectly.

“My grandpa knew those were his last moments with her,” Vavra said.

“Him looking down in that short moment, I believe, was his way of trying to hide emotions as he was a very proud man.”

Days later, he was killed by lethal injection.

Vavra praised him as a beloved figure who drew children to him effortlessly.

She explained that she posted the video because she wanted to celebrate euthanasia.

“I posted this because I truly believe MAiD can be a wonderful thing,” she said.

“Letting people go the way they want, with dignity, and not suffering…

“Seeing how negative some of the responses were made me really want to advocate for the MAiD program.”

According to People, Vavra’s involvement with euthanasia began years earlier when she worked on a case in British Columbia.

“I am a very open, understanding person and believe in ‘your body your choice’ which is why I volunteered,” she said.

Her family has endured staggering loss:

“My parents and aunt have had a harder time because both their mom and dad decided to do MAID this year,” she shared.

“It’s definitely been a rough year.”

Online, however, the reaction was one of overwhelming horror.

More than 10,000 comments poured in condemning the normalization of what many view as a state-sanctioned killing of the elderly.

Vavra explained to her children that their loved ones were being euthanized:

“I explained that Big Papa… was in a lot of pain and that he would be going to meet Big Grandma on Saturday (my grandma also did MAiD this year).

“I explained… he would fall into the best sleep ever but forever.”

As critics note, even families who describe themselves as nonreligious increasingly use spiritual language, such as “meeting Grandma,” to soften the reality of deliberate life-ending injections.

This is Canada’s new normal as children are now saying goodbye, not because death has come, but because it has been scheduled.

Moments that could have been shared later are instead framed as “last moments,” by choice.

Vavra acknowledged the emotional weight: “Seeing her link arms with him was very touching, but of course very painful.

“Both loving each other so much.

“I wish we could have had him forever.”

As many commenters pointed out, he couldn’t live forever, but they could have had him longer.

More than 14 million Canadians, according to the data, will be culled by Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) instead of receiving palliative or mental health care.

Share

Related articles: