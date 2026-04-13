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Video: 7 Year-Old Girl Dies 5 Days After Receiving the Pfizer Jab

Complications started 5 minutes after being injected

COVID19 VACCINE VICTIMS AND FAMILIES broke this tragic story in 2023.

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