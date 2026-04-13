HEARTBREAKING: 7-Year-Old Girl Dies Five Days After Receiving Pfizer Vaccine
Complications Began Within Minutes of the Injection
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Video: 7 Year-Old Girl Dies 5 Days After Receiving the Pfizer Jab
Complications started 5 minutes after being injected
COVID19 VACCINE VICTIMS AND FAMILIES broke this tragic story in 2023.
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let's not forget Yonatan Moshe Erlichman https://www.globalresearch.ca/8-year-old-israeli-poster-child-covid-vaccines-dies-sudden-cardiac-arrest/5838011
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