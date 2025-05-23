Exposing The Darkness

Truthseeker
3h

All of those who have lost loved ones should publicly expose the name of the doctor/nurse who gave the shots, the address of their clinic or hospital, and the name of the Coroner who did the autopsy. This can help others from suffering the same incomprehensible loss of a baby or young child.

When you shine a light on that kind of dark evil, they shrivel. They are making big bucks and shooting poison into innocents. They aren't losing any sleep over it, either. It's time to name and expose them.

edward
2h

You damned baby murdering bastards.

6 more comments...

