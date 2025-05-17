One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

May 16, 2025

The scientific community has been left stunned after a group of leading scientists presented evidence showing alarming physiological mutations among people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The explosive findings of the new study were presented to scientists at the 2025 American Physiology Summit.

The breakthrough research was led by Dr. Sarwat Amin and colleagues from Purdue in collaboration with physIQ Inc.

Dr. Amin and her team uncovered early evidence that Covid mRNA “vaccines” produce distinct patterns of nervous system and inflammatory response.

The chilling mutations were revealed in data from wearable sensors tracking heart rate variability (HRV).

The research has exposed measurable changes in activity in the autonomic nervous system, which regulates heart rate, digestion, and inflammation.

The scientists believe these changes could be responsible for physiological injuries that lead to sudden cardiac arrests and other severe adverse events.

The findings of the study have been published in the American Physiological Society journal.

Using chest-worn wireless devices (VitalPatch RTM), researchers tracked heart rate variability (HRV), skin temperature, and activity levels in two small participant subsets (10 and 20 people each).

The participants were monitored after their second dose of a Covid mRNA “vaccine.”

They grouped participants based on their skin temperature response and whether they experienced systemic side effects like fever, chills, or fatigue.

By mapping three-dimensional HRV changes (including high, low, and very-low frequency components) over 72 hours, they generated a tool they call 3D HRV cartography.

The tool creates a dynamic physiological fingerprint of post-Covid “vaccine” response.

Those who experienced “vaccine” side effects showed distinct HRV patterns compared to those who didn’t.

The findings suggest that immune reactions can be objectively tracked via the autonomic nervous system.

The algorithm achieved up to 80% accuracy in distinguishing “vaccine” responders from non-responders using unsupervised machine learning.

Crucially, the HRV changes were negatively associated with inflammation.

This data reinforces that sympathetic-parasympathetic imbalance may be part of the inflammatory cascade post-vaccination.

The researchers warn that these vaccine-related autonomic shifts are likely responsible for life-threatening injuries, such as autoimmune disorders, cancers, and heart damage, all of which have soared among the Covid-vaccinated.

The news comes after a group of world-renowned American doctors and scientists issued a warning after alarming new data emerged revealing “molecular chaos” in people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The warning was issued earlier this week during a new interview featuring bioscientist Dr. John Catanzaro, cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, and epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH.

During this groundbreaking discussion, the leading experts present new molecular data on patients impacted by Covid mRNA “vaccination.”

The data was uncovered during a joint investigation by Catanzaro’s Neo7Bioscience and the University of North Texas Genomics & Biodiscovery Institute.

The alarming findings of the study have exposed a concerning pattern of biological disruption.

The results support mounting evidence of reverse transcription, immune destabilization, and tumor-promoting gene dysregulation in mRNA-injected individuals.

During the interview, the experts warn that the findings are evidence that the Covid mRNA “vaccines” are behind surging cases of aggressive cancers and devastating immune system collapse.

Meanwhile, a world-renowned toxicologist has warned that millions of people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines” have been impacted by a devastating injury, including himself.

The chilling warning was issued by the associate professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Western Australia, Dr. Phil Burcham.

In a blistering critique published in the May 2025 edition of the journal Quadrant, Burcham raises urgent questions about the chemical design and safety testing of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The top professor notes that his own debilitating trigeminal nerve injury was caused by a Covid mRNA “vaccine.”

