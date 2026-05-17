Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
5hEdited

Yes, these things are now widely known with large bodies of evidence to support that knowledge.

SO WHAT? I ask again, *SO WHAT?*

The Fat Rat criminals and their underlings behind the COVID Crime are totally immune from any consequences for their crimes. Laws do not apply to them - they are free to enjoy the fruits of their crimes. They are protected by the State and are, therefore, untouchable.

Without a universally-enforced Rule of Law, *ANY* revelation about what "they knew" or about what "they did" is of no relevance. It doesn't matter either way, *NOTHING* will happen to any of them.

You doubt me? Okay, consider the fact that despite the recorded hundreds of millions of injuries and deaths to men, women, children and infants worldwide due to the COVID Crime, despite the countless businesses that were destroyed, never to recover, despite the trillions of dollars that were printed, most of which went into saving institutions connected to the Central Bank Cabal -- despite all of that and more, NOT A SINGLE indictment has been issued, or one prosecution has taken place, or a sentence has been issued, or a penny of ill-gotten gains has been confiscated. The Crime occurred in broad daylight, the perpetrators are known, and not one damn thing has been done about it - ALL of the criminals, big and small, have gotten away with the largest, most evil crime in human history.

If you're expecting for that to change then all I can tell you is, "Good luck with that."

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Krissy's avatar
Krissy
3h

“ before vaccine approval “

They knew

Think about it

But they approved it anyway

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