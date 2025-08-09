One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr Shane Fudge July 16, 2025

The Geoengineered Transhuman: The Hidden Technologies of HAARP, Chemtrails, 5G/6G, Nanotechnology, Synthetic Biology and the Scientific Effort to Transform Humanity by Elana Freeland; Second edition; Bear and Co, 2025.

There is a growing realisation among the public that ‘weather manipulation’ is a real phenomenon and has been a huge part of the war on mankind that was officially declared in 2020. The practice of geo-engineering has even begun to appear regularly in the mainstream media, albeit via the narrative wrapped around justifying and endorsing the UK Government’s plans to ‘dim the sun’.

Author and activist Elana Freeland argues that this kind of activity is not for our benefit and has been going on for far longer than recent headlines lead us to believe. Each of her four extensively researched books since 2014 has documented what she believes the military-industrial complex has been up to above our heads – primarily through the Secret Space Programme – in the decades leading up to 2020. Her latest book, The Geoengineered Transhuman, outlines the latest phase of what she believes to be the scientific ambition of the ‘full-spectrum dominance’ of planet Earth.

It’s perhaps hard to believe in many respects, but this is what she proposes is happening. Freeland claims that control over the ionosphere, 30 to 600 miles above the Earth, was accomplished in 2013 after decades of experimentation by the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and billions of taxpayer dollars-funded research. This has transformed our natural environment into a fully ‘wireless, ionised atmosphere, battle-ready as an active electrified antenna and semiconductor’. Thanks to HAARP [High-frequency Active Auroral Research Project], other strategically placed smaller and mobile ionospheric heaters, and of course the Space Fence infrastructure we call the ‘smart grid’, our environment now consists of thousands of miles of artificially sustained plasma cloud cover created from jet-delivered nano chemicals stimulated by pulsed high-frequency beams.

According to Freeland, the deployment of this technology provides the foundation for a whole range of assaults which are now enabling full spectrum dominance over our planet and over Homo sapiens – inside our bodies and brains. The roll-out of these assaults – all under the political veneer of anthropogenic (and epigenetic) ‘climate change’ – now includes the ongoing ‘gridding of the atmosphere’ which began with Project Cloverleaf’s increasing influence on cyclone/tornado activity, and the increase in earthquakes, droughts and flooding – accelerated by aerial dispersal by aircraft or drones of aluminium and coal fly ash chaff. Not only does this activity affect the physical environment, but we all breathe in these experimental synthetic payloads, radioactive particulates, nanobots and chemicals chosen specifically both to control and weaken the global population. This geoengineering activity also ends up in our soil, vegetation, oceans, weather, food, and water, prompting the question: who are the real architects behind the degradation of our planet?

Freeland argues that the 2020 ‘pandemic’ signalled a crowning (corona) shift in the epigenetic assault on humankind, not by means of a nonexistent ‘virus’ but by means of an Operating System (OS) delivered into the human body via Covid-19 inoculations, then activated by 5G/6G electromagnetic transmissions via the Internet of Bodies, microwave masts and Starlink satellites (first launched in 2019). Between the conductive nanometals and the microprocessors, much of humankindis increasingly weakened and controlled by an AI infrastructure which has now assumed a global range.

The Geoengineered Transhuman speculates that what is being geoengineered into the environment is now in our blood and tissues. Very few writers have chosen to join the dots of a post-2020 world in this way, but Freeland is part of a small (and growing) group of collaborators. In her book, she outlines the research into human blood being done by independent scientist Clifford Carnicom and medical doctors Ana Mihalcea (US) and David Nixon (Australia) and others. They suggest the incredible possibility that Homo sapiens blood is being changed by both geoengineering and injecting nanotechnology/synthetic biology into the body, where it self-assembles and self-replicates over time. These researchers propose that the pandemic provided the justification for billions of injections to enable in vivo synthetic biology experimentation and electromagnetic transmissions to take place.

Freeland proposes the incredible and sinister scenario that there is no need for a physical kinetic war under such a covert, secretive programme, dependent as it is upon direct wireless access to human beings. In the name of convenience and comfort, electrical devices are not only proliferating but working against us, she suggests. Mobile phones and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices create electromagnetic fields that entrap us in the controlling matrix that Freeland refers to as the Space Fence. She proposes that we have only to look at the alarming rise in death and illness over the last five years to grasp the power of this weaponisation of ‘dual use’ (civilian and military) electromagnetic fields. The exponential increase in global deaths, fast-acting ‘turbo’ cancers, autoimmune symptoms, and myriad other health issues might point to an underlying agenda that is still being missed by most or thought to belong to the realms of science fiction.

She poses the question: how do we counter an agenda determined to turn molecular biology into digital biology, and turn people into synthetic ‘transhuman’ beings? Firstly, she suggests, we must wake up as many people as possible to the fact that geo-engineering is one of the sciences bent on replacing the natural with the synthetic. There will be no more need for social engineering when this is all in place, she warns. The orchestrated transformation of humanity through a state-of-the-art synthesis of chemistry, electromagnetism, nanotechnology and synthetic biology will not enable entry into the ‘space age’ referenced by JFK, Reagan, et al. Instead, it will instead mean entry to a post-human virtual metaverse, or as Rudolf Steiner referred to it, the ‘Eighth Sphere’ – a full spectrum dominance over planet Earth that is now worryingly within the grasp of the technocratic elite and their nefarious supporting cast.

While the theories and concepts in this book may be difficult to comprehend for many, Freeland argues that this agenda has never been hidden for those who have been observant. Hiding behind the colloquial narrative of climate change, global warming, carbon control and sustainable development, the US military (and other Deep State operatives around the globe) have been openly boasting for almost 30 years that they will ‘own the weather by 2025’. Thus while politicians, technocrats, the legacy media, and environmental lobbyists continue to gaslight and guilt-trip us regarding man-made climate change, and of course offer us their ‘solutions’, this book argues that the real changes in our environment – and the threats to our civilisation – have largely come about as the result of the high-level experimentation documented in The Geoengineered Transhuman.

Freeland is presently writing a companion volume about synthetic biology with the working title Remaining Human.

Share

Related articles: