By Harry Fisher

To the Leadership of Pfizer and Moderna,

I'm writing to you as a frontline paramedic who's spent years now watching young people die in the back of my ambulance and in emergency rooms.

Let me be crystal clear. I've seen more cardiac events in healthy young adults since your mRNA products rolled out than in my entire career before and I’ve been an EMT since 1997.

Your products are killing people. Period.

I just received Dr. Peter McCullough's latest research showing up to 37 cases of myocarditis per 100,000 in young males after your shots.

That is far from "rare,” that's an actual epidemic you've created. And those are just the cases we can document.

Do you have any idea what it's like to perform CPR on a teenage athlete who was perfectly healthy until your experimental gene therapy was forced on him?

To look into the eyes of parents as you tell them their child's heart just stopped for no apparent reason?

Your companies knew about these risks. The data was there in your trials. Yet you pushed forward, protected by liability shields while raking in billions.

You've hidden behind manipulated statistics and bought media coverage while real people suffer.

I've held the hands of dying kids whose only "pre-existing condition" was trusting the system that told them your products were "safe and effective." I've watched previously healthy young adults develop POTS, arrhythmias, heart failure, and aggressive cancers within days of your injections.

The blood money you've collected comes with a price, the destruction of public trust in all vaccines and the medical establishment. Your greed has set public health back decades.

I challenge your executives to spend one week riding in an ambulance. Watch what we see. Listen to the stories of the vaccine injured who've been gaslit by doctors afraid to acknowledge what's happening.

You can hide behind your lawyers and PR teams, but you can't run from this reality. History will remember what you've done.

Parents will know what you’ve done to their children. You can bury people in droves, but you can’t bury the truth forever.

With nothing but contempt,

Harry Fisher,

Paramedic

