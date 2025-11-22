One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Harry Fisher

Mr. President,

I’m writing to you as a paramedic who’s spent day after day in the field since Operation Warp Speed.

I’ve seen lives end suddenly and unexpectedly. While well paid “experts” pretend to be “baffled.” I’ve done the CPR, spoken with the families as they cry out, and reported what I’ve been witnessing.

It feels as if the truth is being locked away while the victims just written off.

At the same time, I recently saw you use the phrase “seditious behavior, punishable by death.”

With respect, I believe under federal law seditious conspiracy carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Only treason, levying war against the United States , can legally be punished by death, and then only after a conviction in court. I know your point was about the seriousness of betrayal, I only ask that we hold to the process our Constitution requires. The rule of law is what separates justice from vengeance.

That said, those same principles of honesty and accountability have to apply to the agencies that ran the vaccine program.

Officials knowingly hid data that could have saved lives, that is a betrayal of the public’s trust of the highest order.

Call it corruption, negligence, or moral treason, whatever name fits, it deserves full investigation.

You’ve always spoken of standing with the working people of this country. Well I’m one of them. I’m asking you to listen to the medics, nurses, and physicians who’ve been sounding alarms from the ground. From the trenches of this ongoing war.

We want transparency, acknowledgement of the harm, and care for those injured. We need a reckoning.

In this double slit experiment we call life justice and mercy are not opposites, they’re the same light seen from two sides.

Respectfully,



Harry Fisher

Paramedic

