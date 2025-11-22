Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim's avatar
Kim
1h

Harry Fischer should run for Congress.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Larry DeMarco's avatar
Larry DeMarco
25m

God Bless you Harry. Stay safe in those trenches, many of which are unnecessarily and unjustly created by the evils that you so aptly address.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture