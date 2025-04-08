One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Harry Fisher

Dear Secretary Kennedy,

I'm writing to you as a paramedic and father, with rage and disgust I never thought I'd direct at you.

Let me be crystal clear, I watch people die. Not in abstract statistics or clinical trials, I watch them take their last breaths while I'm knuckle deep in their chest cavity doing compressions.

I pronounce teenagers dead who collapsed on basketball courts.

I hold the hands of confused elderly patients as they experience strokes with no risk factors.

I see the blood clots, the sudden cardiac arrests, the unexplainable neurological events.

This isn't coincidence. This isn't normal. And you know it.

For years, you stood as one of the few voices willing to speak truth about the pharmaceutical capture of our regulatory agencies.

You documented the corruption, the conflicts of interest, the suppression of safety signals.

You gave hope to those of us watching this nightmare unfold in real time.

And now? You're promoting the same shots you once questioned. You're playing political footsie with the very system you exposed as fundamentally corrupt.

You're offering "resources" to push more MMR vaccines while standing at the graves of children.

What happened to your spine?

I don't give a damn about political realities or the "long game" you might think you're playing.

While you calculate your political survival, I'm calculating time to hospital for myocarditis cases in teenagers.

While you craft carefully worded statements, I'm crafting incident reports for deaths that will never be properly investigated.

Unlike physicians, paramedics don't take oaths. We don't need to. Our commitment is demonstrated every time we run toward danger while others run away. Every time we tell hard truths when others offer comfortable lies.

My children deserve better than this medical tyranny.

The patients I serve deserve better than regulatory capture masquerading as public health.

And the movement you helped build deserves better than your betrayal.

You can't serve two masters, Kennedy. Either stand with the truth or admit you've surrendered to the machine.

The bodies are piling up. Autism is the new normal. The evidence is overwhelming.

And your political calculations won't mean shit to history when the full scope of this disaster is finally acknowledged.

Find your courage or get the hell out of the way.

With utter disgust,

Harry Fisher Paramedic and Father

The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine. - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

