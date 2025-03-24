One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Harry Fisher

My name is Harry Fisher.

I’m a paramedic that’s been trying to warn people about what I’ve seen.

I did CPR in a Pfizer line. Someone took their shot and died.

That same line lost two patients that I know of. In just two weeks.

Since then I’ve seen countless horrible things caused by these experimental shots.

Kids with strokes. Kids having heart attacks and aortic dissections.

If you have a loved one that still believes the covid vaccines are safe, please educate them.

Allow them to see how tired I am. Share this short video with them. Show them this harsh reality.

Before it’s too late.

God bless

To my fellow healthcare workers: How long will you pretend this isn't happening? How many more patients need to suffer before you speak up?

