Source: Sense Receptor

"In the years since the rollout of the COVID vaccines it's been a nightmare...young strokes, young heart attacks, aortic dissections, aortic aneurysms...kids can have strokes now. Kids can have heart attacks now...This is going to shorten kids' lifespans for many, many years."

Harry Fisher, an EMT paramedic and military veteran, describes for Nurse Michelle of NursesOutLoud, how he has been experiencing a "living nightmare" since the rollout of the enormously dangerous and deadly COVID injections. In this clip, Fisher, an outspoken critic of the injections, highlights the carnage they've inflicted on children.

"In the years since the rollout of the vaccines... it's been a living nightmare. Calls from young strokes to young heart attacks, things that we never saw before," Fisher says. "What we're seeing is... young strokes, young heart attacks, aortic dissections, aortic aneurysms, more than I've ever seen in my entire career."

"I saw one kid literally walk to the door, fall and die," Fisher says. "And we couldn't resuscitate them because the ER doctor thought, it's a kid. There's no way there's anything really going on. That's how they used to do it back before COVID shots. Now more people are realizing, oh, my gosh, if a kid's calling 911 for chest pain, they really could be having a heart attack."

Fisher goes on to say: "Since the shots have rolled out... now I'm sadly having to see kid after kid that I'm going, well, there's a shortened lifespan. There's a shortened lifespan. There's a shortened lifespan. And I ask the parents, did they take the COVID shots and they'll answer the questions, saying yes...And it correlates."

Partial transcription of clip

"In the years since the rollout of the vaccines, it's been, I mean, it's been a nightmare. It's been a living nightmare. Calls from young strokes to young heart attacks, things that we never saw before. These shots rolled out, and then you would get gaslit. Like, if you tried to post it on social media, there's a team of people, like, seemingly there just to gaslight you. You're not seeing that. You're not seeing that even when you're running the calls.

"But what we're seeing is, like I said, young strokes, young heart attacks, aortic dissections, aortic aneurysms, more than I've ever seen in my entire career.

"Like, people that are healthy having an aortic dissection. I saw a person in their early twenties come in while I was working ER, an ER contract, and And they were saying they were having chest pain, and pretty much they dismissed it because used to, back before COVID shots, a lot of the kids that would come in, kids coming in saying they had chest pain, you know, as a nurse, they'd be like, oh, they're having anxiety. It's nothing. We, you know, that we were doing EKG and it would be unremarkable, and we would send them on because they were probably having anxiety. Since the COVID shots, we learned really fast that it's not anxiety. These kids could be having heart attacks, aortic dissections, and I've seen them literally get dismissed and die at the ER door. Walking out from aortic dissection.

"I saw one kid literally walk to the door, fall and die. And we couldn't resuscitate them because the ER doctor thought, it's a kid. There's no way there's anything really going on. That's how they used to do it back before COVID shots. Now more people are realizing, oh, my gosh, if a kid's calling 911 for chest pain, they really could be having a heart attack. Because we've seen it enough now to know that it's changed the whole paradigm. We've had a paradigm shift to kids can have strokes now. Kids can have heart attacks now, and they're even normalizing it on tv.

"I'm pretty sure there's commercials out there right now that are having little kids. You know, I went to my doctor, and he said, I had myocarditis. It's no big deal.

"I was talking to doctor, a friend of mine, Dr. Peter McCullough, and he even said it, he said there's no such thing as a mild form of myocarditis because they were trying to push it off as mild. And I heard that years ago, the one case of myocarditis that I saw in my long career before the COVID shocks, the one time I saw it that I can remember, even then, the doctor was like, this is going to shorten that kid's lifespan for, for like, many, many years. Like, this kid's going to have to stay on a regular diet, is going to have to watch out for what they eat, what they intake, doesn't need to be drinking, and it's still going to shorten the kid's life.

"That was a conversation I had years before, and that was one of the cases of myocarditis that I ever saw. And since the shots have rolled out, now I'm getting, now I'm sadly having to see kid after kid that I'm going, well, there's a shortened lifespan. There's a shortened lifespan. There's a shortened lifespan. And I asked the questions, I asked the parents, did they take the COVID shots and they'll answer the questions, [saying] yes...And it correlates."

