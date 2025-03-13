One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman March 13, 2025

A coalition of leading international virologists, biochemists, medical doctors, researchers, and other top scientists has called for an “immediate” global ban on Covid mRNA “vaccines” over surging cancer rates and deaths.

The effort is being spearheaded by a Canadian group called Call to Halt-19.

An open letter from the coalition demands a recall of the “vaccines,” an independent public inquiry into their approval process, and further research into potential health risks.

They warn that the Covid mRNA injections, first rolled out for public use in early 2021, are responsible for the global “increase in cancer rates and mortality.”

Notable signatories include Dr. Patrick Provost of Université Laval, Dr. Steven Pelech of the University of British Columbia, and Dr. Claudia Chaufan of York University, among others.

The letter cites growing evidence of safety concerns, including residual plasmid DNA in vaccine vials and the presence of cancer-causing SV40 promoter-enhancer DNA sequences.

They also warn of a shift in immune response (IgG4 antibodies) that could contribute to immune tolerance and auto-immune disorders such as vaccine acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS), also known as vaccine-induced AIDS.

The researchers argue that the regulatory oversight was insufficient and that vaccine manufacturers failed to disclose critical components, potentially violating World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

The group also claims that variations in vaccine batches indicate manufacturing inconsistencies, raising concerns about efficacy and safety.

The signatories reference other international efforts, including public inquiries in Australia, Quebec, and the European NORTH group, which have similarly questioned the long-term safety of mRNA vaccines.

The following is the full list of Canadian doctors and scientists calling for the immediate ban of mRNA “vaccines”:

Claudia Chaufan, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Health Policy and Management, York University

York Hsiang, MB, ChB, MHSc, FRCSC, Professor Emeritus of Surgery, University of British Columbia

Niel A. Karrow, PhD Immunotoxicology, Professor, Department of Animal Biosciences, University of Guelph

Christian Linard, PhD, DEPD in Clinical Biochemistry, Full Professor, Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières

Bernard Massie, Retired Researcher and former General Manager at the NRC Human Health Therapeutic Research Center, and Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology

Deanna McLeod, Principal of Research Firm Kaleidoscope Strategic

Phil Oldfield, DPhil, Retired Clinical Biochemist

Steven Pelech, PhD, Professor of Medicine, University of British Columbia

Christopher Pinto, MD

Patrick Provost, PhD, Expert in RNA & lipid nanoparticles, Ex-Full Professor, Université Laval

Christopher A. Shaw, PhD, Professor, Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences, University of British Columbia

David J. Speicher, PhD DTM, Virologist, University of Guelph

Regina Watteel, PhD Statistics, Independent Researcher

In the letter, the group lists several points that it calls on governments and health officials to consider, including:

“An immediate halt to the use of and a recall of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine products.

“An independent and transparent public inquiry into the regulatory processes leading to the approval of these products and their ongoing use.

“Scientific assessments and analyses of all mRNA products to determine the health risks to humans from residual plasmid DNA, potential aberrant protein production, and shift to IgG4 antibodies.

“Access to data and funding for independent research to assess the potential link between the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and the recent probable increase in cancer rates and mortality, including any association with the SARS-CoV-2 virus itself.”

The group also notes that several other coalitions around the world have also made similar calls.

For instance:

• Canadian National Citizens’ Inquiry, a citizen-led effort to examine Canada’s response to COVID-19, which heard 305 expert and lay witnesses in eight cities (2023)

• Australian Member of Parliament Russell Broadbent, who was supported by 52 scientists and health care professionals, wrote a letter to Australia’s Prime Minister (2024)

• NORTH group, a coalition of scientists, physicians, other professionals, and politicians, who issued letters to the governments of 23 European countries and Canada (2024/25)

• Alberta COVID-19 Pandemic Data Review Task Force, which concluded that “further research to establish the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines is necessary before widespread use in adults and children” (2025)

• Réinfo Québec, a collective of health professionals, scientists, and citizens in Québec, who recently held a press conference on this matter (2025)

• Seventeen other professional public health and physician organizations around the world who have made statements (2021-2024)

The letter cites multiple studies as evidence to support its case, much of which has previously been reported by Slay News.

One of the main concerns of the group is that mRNA “vaccines” have been linked to surging rates of cancer in healthy young people.

As Slay News reported, one of the world’s leading oncologists has given sworn testimony on the global explosion in “turbo cancer” cases among young people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Canadian oncologist Dr. William Makis testified as an expert witness before the National Citizens’ Inquiry (NCI).

He issued a warning that the crisis should be considered “mass murder.”

Makis, a specialist in nuclear medicine and oncology, testified before the hearing on March 8 in Edmonton, Canada.

In recent years, the NCI has been gathering evidence from experts and victims to investigate the impact of the worldwide mass “vaccination” campaign.

During the hearing, Makis revealed the alarming cases of cancer that he’s seeing skyrocket among healthy young people who received Covid mRNA injections.

He explains that the cancer spread so rapidly and so aggressively that they have become almost impossible to treat.

Makis notes that he and other doctors have dubbed the phenomenon “turbo cancer” due to the rapid spread.

However, he added that he now refers to the crisis as “COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine-Induced Turbo Cancers.”

WATCH:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just made the explosive admission that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are spiked with contaminations that triggered a global surge in cancers.

The federal agency made the admission after an FDA study confirmed that Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine” contains dangerous levels of excess DNA contamination.

The DNA contamination is the same issue raised by Call to Halt-19.

The FDA study found that the residual DNA levels exceeded regulatory safety limits by 6 to 470 times.

Source: slaynews.com

