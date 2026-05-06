Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
4hEdited

No Christian leader should be briefed by intelligence operators. “But though we or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed”. So say I now again, if any man preach any other gospel unto you than that you have received, let him be accursed. “Galatians 1:8.9. Paul takes this seriously. These intelligence operators and all NASA and space force operations are cursed who plan a global deception.

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Rhiannon's avatar
Rhiannon
3h

UFOs! Another distraction from the Epstein files.

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