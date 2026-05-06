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U.S. intelligence officials have reportedly warned a small group of Christian leaders to “prepare now” for imminent disclosures involving UFOs and alleged non-human intelligence.

According to pastors present at the briefings, the information could trigger widespread confusion and challenge core biblical beliefs, with some fearing a “great deception” that may lead people away from faith.

As declassification efforts move forward, concerns are also growing about how the narrative will be framed, and whether it could be used to reshape public perception of religion.

Church leaders are urging believers to stay grounded and ready as potentially paradigm-shifting revelations approach.

By Frank Bergman May 6, 2026

Influential Christian leaders are raising urgent concerns after claiming they were quietly warned by U.S. intelligence officials to “prepare now” for a coming wave of government disclosures about UFOs and so-called “non-human intelligence.”

Religious leaders were reportedly warned that the coming revelations could shake the foundations of biblical faith.

Evangelist Pastor Perry Stone says a small group of high-profile pastors was recently briefed by individuals described as connected to U.S. intelligence.

Officials warned religious leaders that long-classified information, including alleged evidence of extraterrestrial craft and beings, will soon be released to the public.

‘Great Deception’ Warning as Disclosure Looms

According to Stone, the message delivered behind closed doors was stark and warned that the coming disclosures could cause widespread confusion.

Officials asserted that the disclosures could even lead some believers to abandon their faith.

“You’re going to have people who are going to say if there are galaxies and there are allegedly other creations in the galaxies, then the whole creation story is a myth, and you’re going to have people that’s going to apostatize and turn from the Christian faith because they have no answer for what they’re about to hear,” Stone warned.

He also said pastors were told to brace for a surge of fear and uncertainty among the public.

“They’re going to freak out and they’re going to come to pastors, ministers, and teachers and say, ‘What is this? Is this really real?’” Stone said on his popular YouTube show.

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The warnings come after President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon and War Secretary Pete Hegseth to declassify government-held information on UFOs and potential alien life.

Trump has since said the first releases are coming “very, very soon” and will contain “very interesting” material.

Pastors Describe Secret Meeting and ‘Propaganda Plan’

Other pastors say they were present during the extraordinary briefing revealed by Stone.

Alan DiDio described the gathering as a meeting of roughly six Christian leaders discussing what he claimed were ongoing investigations into “technology from non-human intelligence.”

“The meeting also went forward to discuss the propaganda plan that was in place leading up to disclosure,” DiDio said.

Evangelist and podcaster Tony Merkel echoed those concerns, suggesting the effort is not just about transparency, but narrative control.

“These guys are part of, let’s just say they’re Christians in intelligence operations, and they are specifically geared towards, initially, it was to gather evidence and data on what’s actually going on behind the scenes within the disclosure community,” Merkel said.

Faith Leaders Warn of Coordinated Narrative Shift

The pastors say the coming disclosures could be framed in a way that undermines Christianity, portraying believers as outdated or obstructive.

Merkel and DiDio warned that Christians could be told, “You were close, Christians.

“You were close. That’s right. But no cigar.

“And here’s what it actually is.”

They argue this aligns with what Scripture describes as a “great deception” in the end times, a moment when truth is distorted on a global scale.

‘Aliens’ or Something Else?

Some political leaders have also weighed in with a very different interpretation of what may be behind the phenomenon.

Vice President JD Vance said earlier this year, “I don’t think they’re aliens.

“I think they’re demons.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) has pointed to ancient texts like the Book of Enoch.

Luna suggested that alleged encounters described in classified briefings may resemble biblical accounts of fallen angels.

“Have I seen a spaceship personally? No,” Luna said on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

“Have I seen evidence of this? Yes.

“Have I seen photo documentation of aircraft that I believe were not made by mankind? Yes.”

Churches Urged to Prepare

With disclosures reportedly imminent, pastors are urging churches to prepare now, warning that many people may be caught off guard by what is coming.

Their message is to stay grounded, stay informed, and be ready to respond as questions mount.

Whether the coming revelations involve advanced technology, misunderstood phenomena, or something more profound, these leaders believe one thing is certain: the impact could be global, and the battle over how it is interpreted is already underway.

By SkyWatch Editor August 20, 2023

“A new instrument with an evil-sounding name is helping scientists see how stars are born. L.U.C.I.F.E.R., which stands for ‘Large Binocular Telescope Near-infrared Utility with Camera and Integral Field Unit for Extragalactic Research,’ is a chilled instrument attached to a telescope in Arizona. And yes, it’s named for the Devil, whose name itself means ‘morning star’ [and which] happens to be right next to the Vatican Observatory on Mt. Graham in Tucson.” ­—Rebecca Boyle, Popular Science magazine

You might have saw where UFO whistleblower and US Air Force Veteran and former intelligence official David Grusch claimed in recent congressional testimony that the Vatican is covering up proof of aliens.

While stating that the US government has withheld evidence of a “non-human” craft from Congress and also “non-human biologics” or alien body remains at crash sites, he was also interviewed on NewsNation where he spoke about a UFO allegedly found back in 1933 in Magenta, Italy. He described how the government under fascist dictator Benito Mussolini had allegedly kept it in storage until near the end of World War I when Pope Pius the 12th “backchanneled” information across the pond about the UFO to the US. Therefore, claimed Grusch, the Catholic church “certainly knew about the existence of alien life.”

Is mankind being set up for a coming “Great Deception” or delusion in which the Vatican helps governments worldwide disclose “extraterrestrials” as already here or soon to be and who will correct our perception of religion and reality?

Is Rome quietly preparing for just such a scenario and somehow, they pretend to know their “extraterrestrial brothers” will not challenge their spiritual authority.

More on that later in this series.

Scientists working with the Vatican ultimately will be called upon to persuade multitudes to believe “aliens” are our benefactors when in fact they may be part of what the Bible speaks of when it refers to “lying signs and wonders” that are set to produce strong delusion for those who have rejected the truth of the Gospel, ultimately helping Antichrist gather an even greater following.

For me, this revelation started after the release of our 2012 best seller, Petrus Romanus: The Final Pope is Here (FREE IN COLLECTION HERE), when we were inundated with invitations from around the world to be interviewed on radio, television, and in print media. These included segments in The History Channel’s Countdown to Apocalypse, which premiered November 9, 2012; a special feature on VisionTV, Canada’s largest Christian channel, titled, I Prophesy: The Apocalypse Series (complete with reenactments) that aired nationwide on Tuesday, November 20, 2012; invitations to Rome to discuss with Italian media our findings on René Thibaut, a Belgian Jesuit whose 60-year old meticulous analysis of the Prophecy of the Popes agreed with my own precognition of the resignation of Pope Benedict in 2012; a “best of” interview with George Noory on Coast to Coast AM, and dozens more.

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Is the government lying to us concerning UFOs and extraterrestrials? How is the Vatican in line with worldwide governments, and their involvement to reshape the public's perspective? And is it a coincidence? Join the SkyWatch investigative team and special guest Daniel Holdings, as they unravel the truth behind these pressing questions!

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