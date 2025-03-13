One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Trent Walker March 13, 2025

The genocide of Alawites and Christians in Syria continues as the mainstream media continues to downplay the thousands of dead. Death toll estimates range between 7,000 and 17,000.

More than 7,000 Christians and Alawites have been “slaughtered” in Syria, according to Greek Member of the European Parliament, Nikolas Farantouris, a member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Security & Defense, who visited Damascus on 8-9 March, Greek City Times reports.

“Basically, what happened is (President Mohammed Al-Jolani) sent his Al-Qaida gangs to Latakia to suppress the Alawite civilians there under the claim they are (Assad) Regime remnants,” said Armenian Christian YouTuber Kevork Almassian. “Kids, children, newborn babies, women and men have been executed in daylight in the streets, all documented on video because the goal is not only to kill, but they are having pleasure by killing all these ordinary people.”

The Biden Regime State Department removed a $10 million reward for Syrian “President” Abu Mohammad al Jolani, a Specially Designated Global Terrorist who leads Haytat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), which State described as an Al Qaeda branch.

The bounty on Jolani was removed after US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf met with him and other Hayat Tahrir al Sham leaders in Damascus on December 20.

U.S. reporter Pamela Geller cited reports of “nearly 17,000 dead and 15,000 missing” and said she is receiving “hundreds of emails from people in Syria begging for help.”

We, the Alawites on the Syrian coast, are facing extermination. Ethnic and religious cleansing is unfolding before the world’s silent eyes. They are burning our homes, slaughtering our families, and torturing our children. They rip out the eyes of our young, tear out their hearts, and leave their lifeless bodies as warnings.

Foreign fighters, coming from all regions, are hunting us down. They are invading our homes, destroying our existence, and soon, they will reach us all. The world watches in silence because we are a minority—because we are deemed expendable.

This is not war. This is annihilation.

I beg you—grant us asylum, grant us protection before it is too late. We are running out of time. We will do whatever is asked of us, just let us live.

A video purported to show a terrorist militia commander ordering his men not to take photos or videos of the massacres.

”We are going to enter (attack), we don’t want to photograph anything, anyone takes photographs will be held accountable, you have to give up your phones”

A video claimed to show a civilian walking the streets of Damascus being attacked and killed because he is an Alawite.

According to Syrian journalist and human rights activist Nizar Nayouf, 15,000 Alawites have been executed.

Nayouf claims the massacre had been planned since February 24:

Nayouf claims the Syrian “Ministry of Defense” and the terrorist militia “distributed detailed digital maps to their faction leaders, marking Alawite, Christian, and Ismaili neighborhoods and villages in Syria’s coastal region, as well as the primary and secondary roads leading to them”

Religious clerics affiliated with President Al-Jolani “delivered lectures to some faction leaders, instructing them on how to distinguish Alawites from others in the coastal region. They warned that Alawite men are circumcised, just like Sunni Muslims, making them harder to identify—even by dialect in some areas.”

“In recent days, Syria has witnessed a dangerous escalation of violence, brutality and killings, resulting in attacks on innocent civilians, including women and children,” said the three patriarchs of the biggest Christian churches in Syria in a joint statement.

“Homes have been violated, their sanctity disregarded and properties looted – scenes that starkly reflect the immense suffering endured by the Syrian people.”

“The Christian churches, while strongly condemning any act that threatens civil peace, denounce and condemn the massacres targeting innocent civilians, and call for an immediate end to these horrific acts, which stand in stark opposition to all human and moral values.”

Meanwhile, the US-allied Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reached an agreement with the Syrian leadership to incorporate the institutions of the autonomous Kurdish administration in the northeast into the national government, AFP reported.

A statement published by the Syrian presidency and signed by both parties outlined the terms of the deal, which includes “the integration of all the civilian and military institutions of the northeast of Syria within the administration of the Syrian state, including border posts, the airport, and the oil and gas fields.”

Pamela Geller cited a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, a member of the Portuguese Socialist Party, begging for help:

Mr. Secretary-General, here is Syria, here is the coast, sir, here every minute a massacre is being committed against the Alawites and Christians, sir, you wish a speedy recovery to our wounded!Sir, there are no wounded. They are all dead now

The so-called President Ahmed al-Sharaa is the one who sends the terrorist Takfiri groups to kill the Alawites.They want an Islamic Umayyad state affiliated with the ISIS Umayyads,

They don’t want any other component but them. He sends his terrorist ISIS factions to kill innocent people every day on the Syrian coast, and when the media is buzzing with the brutality of the systematic violations that are taking place against the defenseless civilians, he says that he will send the so-called General Security to protect them from the Takfiri factions

Unfortunately, he does not send anyone, he only urges them to change their clothes from hired killers to General Security clothes, the content is the same, only the clothes change, they try to falsify the facts by hiding the bodies, some of them they threw in the sea, some of them they buried in mass graves, others were deported like garbage bags in garbage trucks to be buried in mass graves in Idlib, Burning many bodies and burning homes and civilian property, and others they dressed in General Security clothes to say that those who killed them were remnants of the regime, to mislead you and obscure what they did to these innocent civilians.

Sir, it is now 3:30 AM on Tuesday 3/11/2025. Now the homes of the Alawites are being burned and they are being killed in the village of Salata. The presidential decisions that Al-Julani issues only publicly are not being implemented. He gives them other orders from under the table. Imagine, sir, that they are threatening people with weapons and abusing them so that they do not speak the truth in front of you. They are waiting for your honorable Excellency to come and leave so that the remaining Alawites can be killed silently.

They are trying by all means to get the refugees out of Hmeimim Airport to be killed. The people refused to leave, so they were sent poisoned food and poisoned bread. The Russian soldiers got rid of this poisoned food. You can confirm the truth of my words from the Russian general residing in the Russian base in Hmeimim Airport.

We as Alawites demand international protection and will not accept anything less.

We live in fear, panic and intimidation from these Takfiri gangs. Please be, as we have known you, an example to follow in justice and fairness.

Provide us with international protection, do not let the rest of us die, as the number of our dead has reached nearly 17,000 dead and 15,000 missing until this hour. Save us, please, save us. We ask for a clear and strict response that will stop these criminals. We want to issue warrants against them that criminalize what they did to these innocent people. Thank you for listening and appreciating what is happening to us. May you be well, and may you remain an example of justice and fairness for us.

Save the Alawites. Save our children. Save our souls.

