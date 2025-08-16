One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: RogerHodkinson

What if the next generation of vaccines required no needles... no doctors... and no consent?

The Horrifying Truth

Classified documents reveal aerosolized COVID vaccines designed for mass dispersal - sprayed into public spaces, inhaled unknowingly

Even more disturbing: "Self-spreading" vaccine technology that transmits person-to-person like a virus

Bioengineered Contagion

These aren't traditional vaccines. They're transmissible biologics that:

Self-replicate inside human hosts

Spread through populations autonomously

Mutate unpredictably in the wild

Funded By Your Tax Dollars

Black budget programs have poured millions into developing:

Airborne vaccine delivery systems

Live-virus vector vaccines capable of community transmission

The Existential Threat

No informed consent possible - entire populations exposed without knowledge

Uncontrollable mutations could spawn deadly new variants

Global human experimentation under guise of public health

The evidence is clear. The agenda is exposed.

This isn't medicine - it's biological warfare against humanity.

FOIA records expose hidden program that’s already passed animal trials — next stop: terminally ill patients.

