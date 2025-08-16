Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
7mEdited

All of this was easily predictable. Watch: The psycho-monsters witnessed the push-back from the C19 jabs. They know well that for another mRNA jab the push-back would be 10, maybe 100 times more intense. Of course, they don't want that - there are far too many of us and they're cowards.

Therefore, what better way than to develop a depopulation bio-weapon that's delivered via a channel that the victims can't escape from and don't need a nasty needle in their arms. What channels are those? How about air, food and water? Yeah, that'll do it! Like I said, easily predictable.

For the longest time I yelled 'til I was blue in the face, "If we don't take *them* out, they're going to take *us* out - 100% guaranteed!" If they remain alive and free, I argued, then all they need is time since they have all the resources to do the job and the government has their back.

Well, here we are! It's just a matter of time, folks. Don't bother packing - we're not going anywhere.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
22mEdited

Does exposing this can make any difference... 80% of the world's population is already poisoned with mRNA vaccines?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture