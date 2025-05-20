One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Greg Hunter May 7, 2025

Karen Kingston is a biotech analyst and former Pfizer employee who is back with some grotesque news about what the US government knew about the CV19 bioweapon vax. They knew it was not safe at all, and the FDA also knew Pfizer committed fraud to get the CV19 injections approved.

Kingston says, “This is the government’s words exactly: ‘The FDA was aware of the protocol violations.’ So, the FDA was aware of the fraud that was reported . . . before it granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for its vaccine. They were aware of the fraud.

Second, the government said it ‘had continued access’ to the Pfizer vaccine clinical data, and ‘in the FDA’s view, Pfizer’s vaccine is effective.’ Notice they dropped the word ‘safe.’ The minimum bar is safe before effective, but they intentionally dropped the word safe. . . . They ignored safety. For the last five or six years, the FDA’s mantra has been to sacrifice safety and disregard disabilities, disease and death that vaccines and gene editing products cause in children and adults in the name of science. . . .

They (FDA) had access to the data, and my point is the whole immunity (for Pfizer) is null and void because they co-conspired to commit fraud by withholding safety information of willful injury battery and murder of adults and children. Under the vaccine law, it says the manufacturer shall not be held liable for punitive damages unless they are engaged in fraud or intentional withholding information. . . or other criminal or illegal activity relating to the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.”

The government and Pfizer knew the CV19 vaccines were not safe. Kingston says, “In 2020, they met and listed out Myocarditis. Pericarditis, neurological malfunctions, respiratory failure, multiple system inflammatory disease, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and they listed everything out except for cancer.

So, they knew the CV19 vax would cause all those debilitating injuries, infertility and death. . . . Taking the CV19 shots off the childhood vaccine schedule is not enough. These shots, by definition, according to President Trump’s Executive Order yesterday, are dangerous bioweapons. That’s what these shots are, and you can go through President Trump’s criteria, and they meet that criteria. So, these shots need to be taken off the market and not be found in any community in the United States of America, or in any community around the world at this point. . . .

The information has been there. It’s been in our face, and we have gone along with being gaslit and saying the Trump Administration doesn’t know, and once they know, they will make a change. Well, the Trump Administration, our current Administration, just put in writing, yeah, we know the CV19 vax is fraud. We don’t care, and we are not changing our mind. That’s a tough pill to swallow.”

In closing, Kingston points out they want to put so-called mRNA in everything to fight cancer, but all the studies for the past several decades on mRNA say it causes cancer.

Kingston says, “Pfizer is telling us we are putting in faulty genes. We are debilitating you. We are disabling you. We are sterilizing you, and we are killing you. We are directing the evolution of human beings to become more weak and more dependent on us. . . . To survive, you will need us. It’s on their website. It’s called ‘directed evolution.’ They are directing the extinction of our species. That is what this is. They are playing God. . . .You can call it eugenics. You can call it depopulation, but the new word is ‘directed evolution.’ It’s mRNA technology or personalized medicine, it’s all the same thing.”

There is more in the 80-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with renowned biotech analyst Karen Kingston as she uncovers pure evil with the approval of the deadly and debilitating mRNA CV19 bioweapon vax that has yet to be pulled from the market by the new HHS Secretary RFK Jr. and President Trump.

