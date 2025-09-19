One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Baxter Dmitry September 17, 2025

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently lined up for her highly publicized Covid booster shot, but what was supposed to be a show of confidence in the booster shots has quickly turned into a scandal online.

Sharp-eyed viewers and medical professionals have begun to break down the footage, revealing the booster shot was staged — a photo-op carefully crafted for the cameras, not a real vaccination.

Multiple experts online have pointed out what looks to be a capped IV catheter — not a functioning needle.

In close-up shots, the protective cap is clearly visible, suggesting no puncture of the skin ever occurred. The alleged “nurse” in the scene appears to be going through the motions, but without actually administering anything.

One commenter with clinical experience remarked: “That’s not how to administer an intramuscular injection. The placement is all wrong, the needle handling is sloppy, and the free hand isn’t even used to stabilize the site. I’ve given thousands of injections, and this is clearly staged.”

Wrong Placement, Wrong Technique

Proper intramuscular injections are typically delivered at the mid-deltoid muscle of the upper arm. But in Hochul’s case, the placement appears too low, raising eyebrows among trained observers. The syringe is also held at an awkward angle, almost as though the individual was performing for a camera rather than focusing on precision.

If this were truly a medical professional, why such hesitation? Normally vaccines are administered quickly and efficiently. Yet the scene looks choreographed, with unnecessary pauses and exaggerated caution — almost as if both parties were careful not to actually pierce the skin.

The Fluid Problem

Another anomaly lies in the syringe itself. Covid boosters are generally supplied in doses of around 0.3 to 0.5 mL, but experts noted the syringe in the photo contained a suspiciously low amount of fluid — barely visible, certainly not consistent with a standard vaccine preparation.

One analyst noted: “That looks like a 3mL luer lock syringe with maybe half a milliliter of liquid in it. Even if they over-primed the syringe, there should still be more volume visible. Something doesn’t add up.”

Why the Charade?

The lingering question remains: why stage the shot? If Governor Hochul truly believed in the safety and efficacy of the booster, why not take it live on camera as countless others have?

Critics argue that the staged injection was a public relations stunt, designed to reassure a skeptical population without requiring Hochul to actually receive another dose herself.

By keeping the cap on and ensuring nothing entered her bloodstream, she avoided potential side effects while still signaling obedience to the pharmaceutical agenda.

In the end, Hochul’s “booster” will go down as yet another reminder that when it comes to politics and health, what we see on camera is not always what we get behind the curtain.

