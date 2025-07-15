Exposing The Darkness

Polly Pyle
5h

Don’t stop counting the victims! mRNA shots continue to kill and will keep killing long into any future we have.

Factscinator
4h

🎙️And now, over to the ‘Vaccine’ Weather Report...

Global jab-reporting systems are underwater—again—as yet another record-breaking storm surge of adverse events drowns out all previous highs.

🌊 Just in! Freedom of Information reports from Japan reveal a tsunami of deaths crashing through the Land of the Rising... DONE. 💀💉💀💉

Some sunny spells have broken through ☀️—as more folks wake from the hypno-haze and realize the CONVID jab isn’t safe and effective... just sold and injected. But the long-term forecast? Still grim.

🌀 Those still trapped inside the Fear Cyclone of Germ Theory™ should brace for scattered cases of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, intense neurological showers, and a 90% chance of long-term disability by dinner.

🌐 Meanwhile, a high-pressure system of Techno-Feudalism is sweeping in—digitally gulag-ing the global serfdom beneath QR-code cloud cover. Expect heavy syringe storm clouds rolling in from the Biosecurity Fate™, raining down mandates, myocarditis, and more death than a Game of Thrones wedding hosted by Mo Murder-na.

🎙️ And now, a word from our sponsor: RFK Wearables™ .....

