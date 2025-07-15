One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Over 600,000 people in Japan are now confirmed dead from the Covid ‘vaccines’. And the only reason we know is because someone had to file FOIA requests to get the truth out of the government.

“Safe and effective,” they said. But now the numbers are telling a very different and terrifying story.

Mistakes were not made.

A global cover-up involving governments, pharmaceutical giants, media, and so-called health experts across the world couldn’t be more obvious.

How many more lives have to be lost around the world before this poison is stopped?

And more importantly, will anyone responsible ever be held to account?

July 15, 2025

Japan just dropped a data nuke that’s shattering the “safe and effective” narrative around Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

In a move that’s sending shockwaves through the medical establishment, a grassroots coalition called the United Citizens for Stopping mRNA Vaccines has released the vaccination records for a staggering 21 million Japanese citizens.

The government records were obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

The records include vaccination dates, batch numbers, and post-vaccine death reports.

The findings are nothing short of devastating.

While analyzing the data, Professor Murakami of Tokyo Science University uncovered a consistent and alarming pattern.

The renowned scientist confirmed that a surge in deaths occurred 90 to 120 days after individuals received an mRNA injection.

Those who received more doses saw earlier spikes in deaths, suggesting cumulative toxicity, not isolated incidents.

Murakami estimates that between 600,000 and 610,000 people in Japan have now been killed by mRNA “vaccinations.”

This figure eerily aligns with Japan’s excess death statistics.

But because these deaths typically occur months after the jab, they’re rarely linked to the “vaccine” by doctors.

This delayed timing allows officials to dismiss them from the official count, hiding the damage in plain sight.

The United Citizens for Stopping mRNA Vaccines revealed the shocking findings during a press conference earlier this week.

According to reports, the replicon injection by Meiji Seika Pharma has shown even higher rates of adverse reactions and deaths than the original Pfizer and Moderna products.

The backlash has gotten so intense that the pharmaceutical giant has launched a lawsuit against Congressman Kazuhiro Haraguchi and others who dared to speak out.

Haraguchi, a vocal critic of the program, revealed he developed lymphoma following vaccination, with spike proteins found in his lymphatic tissue.

Meanwhile, Japan’s health authorities have failed to address the 90–120 day death spike now evident in one of the most extensive datasets ever released.

The silence is deafening, and the implications are global.

This 21-million-record release isn’t some Internet rumor.

It’s a forensic blueprint exposing what may be the most dangerous mass medical experiment in history.

The citizen-led group, boasting 70,000 supporters and 3,000 active volunteers, is now pushing for global collaboration to stop the next wave of mRNA experimentation, including an mRNA-based flu shot slated for fall 2025.

The group’s vaccine database is being translated into English and will soon be open to researchers worldwide.

In a time when governments refuse to investigate or even acknowledge what’s happening, it’s up to citizen scientists and brave whistleblowers to expose the truth.

Japan’s warning to the world is clear: the spike in post-vaccine deaths is real, the rollout of next-gen experimental vaccines must stop, and those responsible for suppressing the truth must be held accountable.

As the data continues to roll out, one thing is undeniable: the world is waking up.

