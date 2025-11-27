One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

By Baxter Dmitry November 27, 2025

Last weekend, Emmanuel Macron’s government funded a taxpayer-financed “parade” called the Gate of Darkness that featured 15-foot demonic hybrid creatures, a horned Lilith idol on a floating altar, a Minotaur/Ba’al tribute complete with child-sacrifice staging, upside-down crosses, pentagrams, and blatant triple-6 symbolism – all in front of over a million people, including children.

This was no street festival. This was a public occult invocation dressed as art – and Brigitte Macron was in the VIP section wearing a custom black-and-crimson gown embroidered with the same serpentine Lilith sigil that adorned the main float.

The towering biomechanical hybrids were straight out of Genesis 6 Nephilim imagery, while the Minotaur float re-enacted offerings to the child-eating god Ba’al/Moloch. The centerpiece: a red-eyed “Lilith” figure worshipped by black-robed performers chanting reversed Latin.

Brigitte Macron watched from the VIP section wearing a gown embroidered with the same Lilith serpent sigil. Watch the disturbing footage:

Students of Scripture will immediately recognize the parallels to Genesis 6: “The Nephilim were on the earth in those days… when the sons of God went to the daughters of men and had children by them.” The parade’s centerpiece – massive hybrid entities that were part man, part beast, part machine – bore an uncanny resemblance to ancient descriptions of post-flood giants and chimeric abominations.

The Minotaur float, complete with a sacrificial labyrinth stage where performers in goat masks symbolically offered a child mannequin to the bull-headed god, was a direct nod to Ba’al and Moloch worship, the very deities the ancient Israelites were warned never to tolerate.

And leading the esoteric charge? None other than a towering depiction of Lilith – Adam’s apocryphal first wife turned mother of demons – paraded as a “liberated goddess” while flanked by transgender-coded dancers in Baphomet-style horned headdresses.

Which brings us to the Macrons, who were in attendance at the mega-ritual funded by Emmanuel’s government.

Brigitte Macron and the Lilith Archetype

Insiders in Parisian occult circles have whispered for years that Brigitte Macron’s public persona is a deliberate embodiment of the Lilith archetype – the “divine feminine” that rejects submission and devours children.

French investigative journalist Xavier Poussard, who has faced multiple lawsuits for his dossiers on the Macron marriage, now claims to have obtained 1990s medical records from a private clinic in Amiens that list a patient named “Jean-Michel Trogneux” – Brigitte’s maiden name and the name of her brother – undergoing gender reassignment procedures paid for through European Union research grants tied to early transhumanist programs.

While French courts continue to suppress this information under draconian “privacy” laws, photographs from the Toulouse parade show Brigitte Macron in the VIP section wearing a custom black-and-crimson gown embroidered with the same serpentine Lilith sigil that adorned the main float.

Coincidence? You decide.

What is the connection between the Fallen Watchers, the Nephilim, CERN, and the coming Beast System?

Share

Related Articles: