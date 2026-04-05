Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
15h

Thank you America for inventing microplastics, said nobody ever, except for oncologists.

Thank you POTUS Trump for authorizing mRNA shots said oncologists, and everyone else in the world who never took them.

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EK MtnTime's avatar
EK MtnTime
7h

Not that it hasn’t been obvious in other years but this year the weather modifications/engineering has been basically blatant. They want us dead, dying, or destitute. Once we all have to rely upon the government for our basic needs the cabal will be complete.

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