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By Greg Hunter April 4, 2026

Last time renowned climate engineering researcher Dane Wigington was on USAW, he showed how the people in charge were “Tripling Down Denying Destructive Geoengineering.”

They can deny it all they want, but they can’t stop what people are seeing and experiencing. Even the Lying Legacy Media (LLM) has to report headlines like this recently that read “March Mania: Tornado Outbreaks, Record Blizzard, Early Spring Heat Wave, Shivering Alaska, Flooded Hawaii.” How about this headline that read “Why Gargantuan Hail is becoming More Common in the US.”

The fact is the LLM doesn’t really give you the correct answer. It’s manmade climate engineering, geoengineering or the slang term “Chemtrails.” Just about all the terrible weather you are living through is caused by spraying crap into the skies over your head. Let’s start with “gargantuan hail” happening routinely all over the planet. Wigington says, “In Washington D.C. more than two weeks ago, it was 78 degrees at 1 a.m., and it snowed later that day. That is chemical ice nucleation. These elements build up a core that expands . . . and you end up with this massive hail. It is a direct result of climate engineering operations. . ..How is that not weather warfare? How do people go about their lives and pretend this is not happening?”

How is something this obvious not reported accurately to the public? When is the last time you heard the LLM mention climate engineering? They never do! Wigington explains, “We have the meteorological community, and they are either criminally ignorant of the field of study we are told they are experts, or they are lying their backsides off. Take your pick. In either case, they are liable. We have whole industries right now protecting their paychecks and pensions and literally covering up weather warfare being conducted by our own government. That is exactly what is happening right now.”

There is a severe drought in Iran. It is so bad scientific analysis calls it “water bankruptcy.” Iran has long charged that climate engineering operations have curtailed their rainfall and caused the current severe drought in their country. They are not doing this only to Iran, as Wigington points out, “The President of Iran said on the floor of the UN that NATO was cutting off their precipitation. Thus, destabilizing their ability to grow food and destabilizing their population. How is this not a form of warfare? They are doing exactly the same to Americans. . ., Forty million people in the US Southwest this summer will likely be high and dry.

Snowpack is far into record low territory, but it is worse than that because the meager amount of snow that is there has been chemically nucleated . . . that means it will turn from a solid to a gas, so you get even less runoff. Also, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are already on the border of dead pool. . .. This is happening in many other states too. Climate engineering is the core causal factor for the lack of precipitation.”

Then there is this headline from earlier this year that read “Millions told to lock windows now as life-threatening toxic air spreads across multiple US States.” The article says it was a “toxic cloud,” and it came, in part, from car exhaust. Wigington says this is total BS and points to toxic particles that make up the chemtrails you are seeing in the skies over your head. Wigington says, “How bad was the air in the report? It was 18 times higher than the healthy limit.

There is no ‘safe’ level of toxic materials. . ..This is happening everywhere, and as bad as this sounds, it is not taking into account nanoparticle pollution. They only measure down to 2.5 microns. They are omitting the mountain of even more toxic nanoparticle fallout that is part of climate engineering. There is 40 to 60 million tons being dispersed in the air annually.”

In closing, Wigington says, “I don’t see how we make it to the end of this year without major links in the chain breaking. The moment the people in power can’t mask what is unfolding, they will play much bigger cards. When the population is forced to wake up, the party truly is over. That will be a moment of panic, and we are perilously close to that moment.”

There is much more in the 46-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes one-on-one with Dane Wigington, founder of GeoEngineeringWatch.org, as the huge damage caused by geoengineering can’t be covered up and the march for environmental collapse continues for 4.4.26.

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