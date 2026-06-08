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By Kelleigh Nelson June 8, 2026

I know children regress after vaccination because it happened to my own son. Why aren’t there any tests out there on the safety of how vaccines are administered in the real world, six at a time? Why have only two of the 36 shots our kids receive been looked at for their relationship to autism? —Jenny McCarthy

The Hepatitis B vaccine is now given to newborns. We sometimes give five and six vaccines all at one time. I have heard of many tragic cases of walking, talking, normal children who wound up with profound mental disorders after vaccines. —Senator Rand Paul

The First Amendment right to religious liberty should withstand the test of an illegal vaccine mandate. —Ronnie Jackson M.D. – (Unfortunately, political leaders trampled the First Amendment with COVID.)

At the highest levels of the medical cartel, vaccines are a top priority because they cause a weakening of the immune system. I know that may be hard to accept, but it’s true. The medical cartel, at the highest level, is not out to help people, it is out to harm them, to weaken them. To kill them. At one point in my career, I had a long conversation with a man who occupied a high government position in an African nation. He told me that he was well aware of this. He told me that WHO is a front for these depopulation interests. —Jon Rappoport interview with ex-vaccine Researcher

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) recently reported that Merck Biopharmaceutical Company is testing Gardasil in children as young as four. Consultants paid by Merck and the Gates Foundation are publicly advocating to administer HPV vaccines to children as young as 12-24 months — an age group in which the vaccine has never been tested and for which no safety data exist.

Gardasil is a vaccine promoted to prevent Human Papillomavirus Virus (HPV). It is the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) globally. It is a group of over 100 related viruses passed through skin-to-skin contact and sexual activity. Most infections cause no symptoms and clear on their own, but certain high-risk types can lead to cancers.

Both Merck and Gates Foundation consultants wish to give the HPV vaccines to infants and toddlers. The only other infant vaccine pertaining to sexually transmitted illness is the Hepatitis B vaccine. It is the first in a three-to-four dose series, typically completed by 6 to 18 months of age. Big Pharma will tell you that this prevents any transmission by the mother to the baby. However, all pregnant mothers are screened prior to delivery for Hep B as part of their prenatal care. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) covered up an internal study which found an 1135% increase in autism risk from the Hep B vaccine.

President Trump’s original nominee for the CDC was a superb choice, Dr. Dave Weldon, who had studied vaccines and autism. Unfortunately, because of the 2023 Senate requirement of confirmation for Director of the CDC, his nomination was derailed by two Republicans, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy M.D. and Senator Susan Collins of Maine. Both receive huge donations from Big Pharma. Campaign finance data from OpenSecrets outlines their specific receipt totals from the industry. Cassidy lost his primary in Louisiana, and Collins faces the Democrat “Nazi” Graham Platner.

Risk Behavior vs. Vaccine Harm

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS), conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tracks youth health data, including the age of first consensual sexual intercourse. The average age was at 16 to 17 years of age. About 7% to 15% reported their first experience before age 13.

Both the Hep B and HPV vaccines can wait. Inundating infant bodies with vaccines has raised the autism rate in America. In 1960, autism was roughly one in 2500 to 5,000. Today, in 2026, autism is one in 31 children.

Changing Times Media reports, Experts challenge claims that HPV vaccination prevents cervical cancer, allege Merck misconduct, and highlight Gardasil harms. Lawsuits are popping up in America and experts are continuing to expose the flaws in studies that make claims about the alleged effectiveness of HPV vaccination. The article goes into detail about the damaging effects of these injections.

Dr. Peter Gøtzsche’s new book, How Merck and Drug Regulators Hid Serious Harms of the HPV Vaccines is shocking. He writes, “Merck’s clinical trials of Gardasil are so flawed that it is impossible for any scientist or regulator to fully assess the harms of the vaccines based on Merck’s study reports. However, there can be no doubt that vaccine harms are very common and sometimes severe or serious, and that Merck’s adjuvant is also harmful.”

Gøtzsche says in his expert report that he found numerous flaws in Merck’s clinical trials of its HPV vaccines “in its study reports, in the published clinical trial reports, and in its package inserts for Gardasil.”

CHD also reports that pediatricians receive little training on vaccine injuries which have been with us from the beginning of vaccinations, which started with Small Pox in 1796.

The word “vaccination” originates from the Latin word vacca, which means “cow.” By observing that milkmaids seemed immune to smallpox after being exposed to cowpox, Dr. Edward Jenner, the inventor of the smallpox vaccine, hypothesized that a milder cowpox infection could protect humans from the deadly smallpox. He was right.

Gøtzsche’s Merck expose sounds very much like what whistleblower Brooke Jackson found at Ventavia, the Texas clinical research group who did the Pfizer studies on Covid injections. “In early 2022, the DOJ declined to intervene on Jackson’s behalf, despite her voluminous evidence. Then, in an unusual move, the government filed a statement of interest siding with Pfizer and Ventavia explicitly urging the court to dismiss Jackson’s case. By October 2022, federal attorneys argued that Jackson’s allegations, even if true, did not warrant a lengthy legal battle. In a striking admission of priorities, the DOJ effectively argued that pursuing the fraud claims was not in the government’s interest – an argument critics interpret as ‘we’d rather not know, or let the public know, if something went wrong.’”

Gardasil and Texas Governor Perry

Lt. Governor James Richard “Rick” Perry assumed the governorship of Texas in 2000 when he took over from George W. Bush who resigned to take the presidential oath of office. Perry supported Al Gore in the 1988 Democratic presidential primaries and was chairman of the Gore campaign in Texas. In 1989, Perry announced he was joining the Republican Party. Perry was a member of the National Governors Association (NGA).

Like J.D. Vance who was squired to Bilderberg meetings via Bilderberg board members, Palantir’s Peter Thiel and former CEO of Google Eric Schmidt, Rick Perry attended the Istanbul, Turkey Bilderberg Conference in 2007. David Rockefeller stated, “If the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) raises the hackles of the conspiracy theorists, the Bilderberg meetings must induce apocalyptic visions of omnipotent international bankers plotting with unscrupulous government officials to impose cunning schemes on an ignorant and unsuspecting world.”

There is far more in my 2011 article about Perry when he was running for President. He was Trump’s confirmed nominee for Energy Czar in 2017.

Perry and Parental Rights

On February 2, 2007, Gov. Perry issued an executive order that made Texas the first state to require girls entering the sixth grade to receive the HPV vaccine starting in the fall of school year 2008. The vaccine had only received FDA approval in June of 2006, for 9–26-year-old women, so it wasn’t even a year old. The cost was $360 per shot in Texas and Merck was lobbying to get the rest of the states on board with the mandatory vaccine.

As in Covid, medical freedom was shelved.

Two of Perry’s former Chiefs of Staff worked for Merck, and the mother of one of them was involved in lobbying for Texas state law to inoculate young girls. His former Chief of Staff was paid $250,000 by Merck to lobby for same. A Texas state legislator (Diane White Delisi) was pushing for it and working with Merck, and her daughter-in-law was the current Chief of Staff.

Merck had doubled its lobbying budget in Texas and funneled money through an organization called Women in Government, to which Perry had a number of personal ties. Perry also received $6000 from Merck’s political action committee during his re-election campaign. Merck would eventually donate nearly $30,000 to Perry and more than $377,000 to the Republican Governors Association, which Perry chaired.

Always follow the money.

Gardasil allegedly only protects from one to three of the hundred or so forms of HPV and the side effects are devastating, including death.

And why is it that drug interactions can be dangerous, and doctors are warned to check for same, especially in the elderly, yet federal and state governments mandate school vaccinations and never check drug interactions with the huge amount of injections a child has received by the time they enter kindergarten?!

Shortly after Gardasil was released, Judicial Watch, a U.S. government watchdog, released evidence based on government documents that in the two years since being licensed by the Food and Drug Administration, Merck & Co’s Gardasil, heavily promoted as a safe and effective vaccine against cervical cancer, has been connected with nearly 9,000 “adverse events,” including the deaths of 18 – perhaps 20 – girls and young women.

In Mary Tocco’s 2010 article, Is the Gardasil Vaccine an Experiment on Your Children?, she stated that Judicial Watch became concerned while noting large donations to key politicians originating from Merck. During the period from June 8, 2006, when the vaccines received approval from the FDA, to May 2007, there were 1,637 reports of adverse reactions to the HPV vaccine reported to the FDA. By 2009, they found 22 deaths relating to HPV Vaccine Event Reports and over 8,000 Adverse Reactions to Gardasil.

The numbers continued to climb!

Tom Fitton, the President of Judicial Watch, stated the following, “The FDA adverse event reports on the HPV vaccine read like a catalog of horrors. Any state or local government now beset by Merck’s lobbying campaigns to mandate this HPV vaccine for young girls ought to take a look at these adverse health reports. It looks as if an unproven vaccine with dangerous side effects is being pushed as a miracle drug.”

The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) published a major editorial on May 10, 2007, titled “HPV Vaccination — More Answers, More Questions,” which questioned the broader population-level effects and public policies surrounding Gardasil.

Later, parents sued the state on moral and safety concerns and on May 9, 2007, Perry allowed a bill to go into law that would undo his executive order mandating Gardasil.

Gardasil for Younger Children

CHD reports, “The push to vaccinate younger children comes as Merck, maker of Gardasil, partners with major universities to run clinical trials of its HPV vaccine in children ages 4-8 in the U.S. and Gambia.

“Mark Kane and Eduardo Franco laid out the campaign to extend HPV vaccination to toddlers in an opinion piece published in Clinical Infectious Diseases — an official journal of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA).”

“The conflicts are so thick it’s impossible to tell if this is a serious immunization policy suggestion, or a fact-pattern of Merck publishing Merck recommendations to use more Merck products,” said Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., senior research scientist for Children’s Health Defense (CHD).

Franco disclosed that he is a vaccine consultant who also holds a patent on a cervical cancer test. Uh-huh…no conflict there.

Kane reported no conflicts of interest either, except for these significant financial and professional credentials:

They argue that vaccination of adolescents has been hampered by bad publicity about side effects. Their solution is to give these radical injections when vaccination rates are higher and are required by the CDC in the bundled shots in early childhood to forego the resistance. Never mind the fact that the injection has caused infertility in women via ovarian failure, they want to start with the babies.

Allegedly, that has always been the goal in anything tied to eugenicist and de-populationist Bill Gates.

Gardasil Lawsuits

Gardasil victims wish to bring a class action Gardasil HPV vaccine lawsuit. The firm handling these cases is focused on ovarian failure cases that lead to infertility in women who have taken Gardasil in the last few years.

From the Lawsuit Information Center on Gardasil class action lawsuits:

“On September 4, 2025, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit issued a published opinion affirming the dismissal of three bellwether cases in the Gardasil multidistrict litigation. The court held that the plaintiffs failed to comply with the timeliness requirements of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. Specifically, the panel agreed with the special master and the lower court that each plaintiff filed their Vaccine Act petition more than three years after the onset of their first symptom, rendering the petitions untimely and divesting the court of jurisdiction.

“Barring unlikely U.S. Supreme Court intervention, this opinion cuts off a potential pathway for many Gardasil plaintiffs who missed the initial three-year filing window in Vaccine Court. The ruling did not address the merits of the claims, including whether Gardasil caused conditions such as POTS, autoimmune disorders, or premature ovarian failure. Instead, the dismissal turned entirely on procedural timing. For plaintiffs with timely Vaccine Act filings, litigation in the Gardasil MDL may continue, but the Fourth Circuit’s opinion will likely limit the scope of claims that can proceed to discovery or trial. This decision is a reminder that procedural traps remain one of the most significant barriers to justice in vaccine injury litigation.”

The Gardasil injections have been given to boys sometimes resulting in debilitating Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (widely known as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome).

American Vaccinations

By no means are all American vaccinations safe. What we have seen with the COVID Comirnaty injections is a story within itself. Countless books have been written on the horrid side effects of these multiple injections, including Naomi Wolf’s Pfizer Papers: Pfizer’s Crimes Against Humanity and Edward Dowd’s “Cause Unknown”: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022 & 2023 (Children’s Health Defense).

CHD reports, Infant RSV Shots May Cause RSV, Other Infections or Death in Some Babies, Study Finds French scientist Hélène Banoun, Ph.D., author of the preprint study that analyzed outcomes from the 2023-2024 RSV immunization campaign in four countries, found a “significant increase in mortality” among newborns between two and six days of age in France. Banoun’s findings suggest that antibody-dependent- enhancement may be to blame.

Recent articles lead us to believe that modified RNA is in vaccines for flu, shingles, pneumonia and whatever else Big Pharma chooses to put it in, including animals and vegetables.

And now our pets are in danger! An article on the military veteran run site, Whatfinger, reported, Killing Your Pets Folks? Don’t let them! The USDA Approved Self-Amplifying RNA Shots for Dogs and Cats: “Nobivac NXT by Merck”

New USDA FOIA data reveals deaths, cardiac arrest, neurological issues, and strange masses, often within hours of injection. Vets are actively giving these adulterated injections! You must request the old-style injections for your animals and tell the vets, NO mRNA!

In 2009, the CDC confirmed the vaccine has been linked to 32 unconfirmed deaths and shows higher incidences of fainting and blood clots than other vaccines.

Conclusion

In the introduction of Robert F. Kennedy’s book, The Real Anthony Fauci, RFK Jr. writes that in 1984 America was still ranked among the world’s healthiest populations. In August 2021 however, a study by the Commonwealth Fund ranked America’s health care system dead last among industrialized nations. We now have the highest infant mortality and the lowest life expectancy.

After WWII, life expectancy climbed for five decades and IQ grew steadily by three points each decade since 1900.

Tony Fauci spent the 1990s expanding the pharmaceutical and chemical paradigm and instead of public health, the pace of both longevity and intelligence slowed.

Under Fauci, it has been proven that the allergic, autoimmune, and chronic illnesses have exponentially grown to afflict 54% of children, up from 12.8% when he took over the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in 1984.

RFK Jr. writes of the horrors our children and adults are now suffering because of Fauci’s promotion of Big Pharma and vaccines.

To protect newborns, many young mothers are choosing to have their children at home with midwives rather than risk hospital births where numerous vaccines are automatically given to babies. They are wise to do so.

© 2026 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net

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