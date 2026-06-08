Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark terrell's avatar
Mark terrell
6h

I don't know what to say anymore. The continued attack on the human genome by inhuman pretend humans is a crime of an unprecidented dimensions.

Reply
Share
The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
6h

Makes absolutely no sense to give a toddler several jabs for sexually transmitted diseases. But yet people will fall for this. Do they think their 2 year olds are having sex, get real. Thanks for once again exposing this fraud Kelleigh

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture