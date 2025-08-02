One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman August 2, 2025

A funeral director has blown the whistle to expose an alarming cover-up of the rising number of “white fibrous clots” being found in the corpses of people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Young, seemingly healthy individuals are dying suddenly, often with no warning or investigation.

According to the official narrative, Covid “vaccines” are “safe and effective,” and these surging excess deaths are just a “conspiracy theory.”

However, what embalmers are finding when they examine these bodies is nothing short of chilling.

These clots are far from rare.

A global survey has found them in one out of every four corpses, and they only began to appear after the rollout of mRNA injections.

Yet, this issue is now being reported globally.

John O’Looney, a UK funeral director, has just blown the whistle on the cover-up of these clots.

O’Looney revealed that coroners are removing these clots before releasing the bodies, ensuring that grieving families never even see the evidence.

Major Tom Haviland, a former U.S. Air Force Major turned independent researcher, has been conducting global surveys of embalmers to track these strange, white fibrous clots appearing in corpses since the COVID vaccine rollout.

Embalmers continue to report finding these white fibrous structures in bodies this year.

However, there has been a corporate media blackout on these reports.

O’Looney has revealed that the UK government’s new process makes sure no one speaks out about this disturbing phenomenon.

Haviland and O’Looney are speaking out to bring the truth to light.

Slay News previously reported on an alarming moment during a funeral directors’ convention in Tennessee this past June.

During a presentation, Haviland had just finished laying out what he described as the “biggest scandal in modern embalming.”

White fibrous clots are still turning up inside corpses, even years after the vaccine rollout.

He shared photos, broke down the science, and presented the latest findings from his global survey.

The survey of 301 embalmers revealed that 83% of them said they’re still finding the clots in 27% of cases.

Haviland then turned to the audience and asked: “Who among you has seen these clots firsthand in 2025?”

Eighteen hands shot up, and the room went silent.

WATCH:

The evidence is undeniable, and yet it’s being swept under the rug by the media.

During a new interview on The Daily Pulse with host Maria Zeee, Haviland and O’Looney weighed in on the crisis.

“This is alarming, right?” Haviland asked.

“It’s a big deal because it’s the first time we have official confirmation from the United States State Funeral Director association that they are indeed seeing these white fibrous clots, and they are prevalent.”

Major Tom also ran a live poll to confirm that nearly one in six corpses still show signs of the mysterious white material.

While embalmers in Tennessee are going public about the clots, funeral director John O’Looney says the evidence in the UK is being erased before anyone can even see it.

O’Looney revealed that coroners are now actively removing white fibrous clots during post-mortem examinations, leaving no trace for families or funeral directors.

“There have been a number of changes here in the UK over the past six months,” he said.

“We’re not seeing any at all in any post-mortem cases, and that is because the coroners are actively removing these clots prior to releasing the body.”

O’Looney recalled one case where someone had clearly cut into the femoral artery and removed clots, while leaving other organs completely untouched.

In another case, a 37-year-old woman died suddenly.

A large white clot was found loose in her chest cavity.

He said this clot was apparently dropped during cleanup and hidden beneath a thin layer of pooled blood.

When John pushed for answers, officials quickly stonewalled him.

“I’ve been attending deaths of people in their 30s and 40s—people with no comorbidities, people totally not expected to die—and people I know are full of white clots, because I then look after them and find the white clots,” he added.

WATCH:

But it’s not just adults, as O’Looney says, something even darker began happening in 2021 and 2022.

After mRNA “vaccines” were rolled out for children, sudden infant deaths began to spike, O’Looney revealed.

But unlike before, funeral homes like his weren’t getting the calls.

So John visited a local crematorium and made a chilling discovery.

“The arranging funeral director was the local hospital,” he said. “That’s unheard of.”

Rather than guiding families through the grieving process, hospitals had quietly taken over.

They were bypassing funeral homes altogether and sending babies directly to the crematorium.

O’Looney later learned that vans were arriving with six to eight infants at a time.

“I couldn’t understand why the phone wasn’t ringing,” he said.

“And that’s why—because the funeral [was] dealing directly with the crematorium.”

To John, this isn’t just about hiding these infant deaths—it’s about preventing future births.

“Not only have these women lost their child… they’ve also been sterilized and prevented from getting pregnant again,” he said.

“Because you can only lose a child if you can get pregnant, right?

“And they’ve all been sterilized now.”

