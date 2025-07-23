One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Baxter Dmitry July 22, 2025

Fully vaccinated and boosted rock icon Ozzy Osbourne has died just years after promoting the COVID vaccine to his fans and the public and expressing “relief” when he was finally able to get vaccinated.

Ozzy Osbourne has died “surrounded by love” at the age of 76, a statement from his family said. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the family said in a statement.

Osbourne appeared on national TV in the UK to promote the jabs during the vaccine roll out, saying that he felt “relieved” after receiving his first dose of the vaccine.

During a Valentine’s Day interview on British talk show Loose Women, the rock legend appeared alongside his wife Sharon to discuss his experience receiving the shot and encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

“It felt like I was being stabbed,” said a shirtless Ozzy, who was cuddled up in bed with Sharon. “My arm was sore yesterday, but I’m glad I got it, you know?”

He added, “As soon as I got it, I felt relieved.”



Sharon, 68, noted that she was planning to get the vaccination in the coming weeks.

Ozzy has previously spoken about wanting to receive the two-dose vaccine because of his health issues. “I want to get the shot,” he recently told SiriusXM. “I look at it like this — if I don’t get the shot and I get the virus, there’s a good chance I ain’t going to be here.”



Last December, Sharon revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 and was briefly hospitalized with the virus.

Osbourne had Parkinson’s disease and had suffered other health problems in recent years, including complications from injuries sustained in a fall in 2019.

The death of heavy metal star Ozzy Osbourne comes just weeks after reuniting with his Black Sabbath bandmates and performing a huge farewell concert for fans.

Osbourne fronted heavy metal Black Sabbath before going on to have huge success as a solo artist and latterly a reality TV star.

Osbourne was known for hits including Iron Man, Paranoid, War Pigs, Crazy Train and Changes, both with the band and as a solo star.

He reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates on stage at Villa Park in Birmingham earlier in July.

“You’ve no idea how I feel – thank you from the bottom of my heart,” the 76-year-old had told the crowd as he performed from a throne on stage at Villa Park-

The gig was put together with performances from some of Osbourne’s favourite acts, including Metallica and Guns’n’Roses, for his “final bow”.

He leaves behind his wife, Sharon, and their children, Aimee, Kelly and Jack, as well his two older children, Jessica and Louis, from his first marriage to Thelma Riley, and grandchildren.

