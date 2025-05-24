One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Baxter Dmitry May 23, 2025

Fully vaccinated and boosted musician Billy Joel has suddenly canceled all upcoming performances, revealing he’s been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH)—a rare brain disorder involving fluid buildup in the brain.

Joel, 75, says the condition—often mistaken for dementia—has affected his vision, balance, and hearing, and may have been exacerbated by recent performances.

But here’s where it gets strange: this type of brain condition typically develops gradually. Joel’s rapid decline has raised eyebrows among fans and skeptics alike.

What could trigger such a sudden neurological collapse in a man known for his endurance and consistency? Was something introduced into his system?

After all, the brain disorder is a known side-effect of COVID mRNA vaccines, and Joel was a prominent supporter of the experimental vaccine roll out.

Billy Joel made his pro-vaccine position abundantly clear during the pandemic, forcing his fans to get vaccinated to see him perform live, and openly criticizing people who chose to exercise their right to medical freedom by refusing the experimental vaccine.

During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Joel and Stern were discussing Eric Clapton’s band Cream, praising the band but pointing out Clapton’s “problematic views.”

“Clapton is like one of my heroes, but he got weird with the pandemic,” Stern said. “Did you read about him? He was like one of the guys who was anti-vax?”

“Yeah, it was a total shock to me,” Joel responded. “I didn’t know what his politics were, but it’s not pleasant.”

Doctors order Joel to cancel concerts

Joel says his doctors have instructed him to begin intensive physical therapy and warned him to halt all performances immediately. According to the singer, the sudden decline has left him with no choice but to step away from the stage indefinitely.

There’s no clear timeline for his return—a troubling detail considering Joel had been performing regularly just weeks ago. “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience,” he said in a carefully worded statement, “and thank you for understanding.”

His entire tour schedule—canceled through July 3, 2026—suggests this isn’t a minor health hiccup.

With tickets being refunded and no guarantees of a comeback, the situation feels far more serious than what’s being publicly acknowledged. Is this just a rare medical condition… or another example of a disturbing trend unfolding in plain sight?

