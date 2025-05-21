Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dolly Dagger's avatar
Dolly Dagger
3h

God help him win this to perhaps set a precedence against these mass murderers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
CLIVE WILLIAM GRENVILLE's avatar
CLIVE WILLIAM GRENVILLE
3h

check out and read carefully a petition at citizengo.org...final vote imminent reject the who pandemic treaty

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture