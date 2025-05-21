One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Rhoda Wilson May 20, 2025

On Monday, Kazuhiro Haraguchi, former Japanese Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, said that he had developed cancer from the covid vaccines he received, and has the evidence to prove it.

“We must put an end to the tragedies caused by the covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible,” he said.

Kazuhiro Haraguchi gained international attention a year ago when he gave a rousing speech at a protest against the World Health Organisation held in Tokyo, Japan. During his speech, he recounted his own battle with cancer shortly after receiving the mRNA injections. “Two out of the three supposed vaccines I received were lethal batches,” he stated.

He then apologised for the Japanese government’s covid “vaccine” campaign and expressed his grief for those who succumbed to vaccine-related deaths. “I apologise to all of you. So many have died, and they shouldn’t have,” he said.

“When I travel around to different areas, I see those who can’t stand, can’t walk, can’t go to school, can’t go to work. We could have prevented these injuries from happening, but we did not,” he added.

On Monday, he tweeted the following:

This is an analysis of my cancer cells. It was determined that the malignant lymphoma had metastasised to the tonsils, but the lesions were removed and sent to a research facility. Even two years after receiving the covid-19 vaccine, spike proteins were found in the malignant lymphoma. Conversely, N proteins were not detected. This indicates that I had not been infected with covid-19. We must put an end to the tragedies caused by the covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible. This data is planned to undergo further detailed analysis and will be used for a research paper. Kazuhiro Haraguchi on Twitter, 19 May 2025

Aussie17 on Twitter 20 May 2025 Source Kazuhiro Haraguchi on Twitter 19 May 2025

Aussie17 tweeted an image of Haraguchi’s tweet, to which Fseiichizb4 responded with a video clip taken from a sitting of the Japanese Financial and Monetary Affairs Committee. According to the clip, it dates from 18 February 2025.

“This paper will be published,” he said. “It’s a paper on my cancer cells taken two years ago.” The analysis determined that he had not been infected with covid but spike (“S”) proteins “were diffusely distributed in my cancer cells. The experimental result shows it is highly likely caused by S proteins,” he said.

You can watch Haraguchi’s full contribution to the Financial and Monetary Affairs Committee on his YouTube channel. The video is in Japanese, but there is the option on YouTube to show subtitles roughly translated into a variety of languages, including English. He begins to speak about covid vaccines at timestamp 26:54. The clip above begins at timestamp 27:25.

Last month, on 9 April, Haraguchi uploaded a video onto his YouTube channel of another sitting of the Financial and Monetary Affairs Committee. At the end, “with his remaining time,” Haraguchi spoke about “the vaccine” (see timestamp 16:28). As with the video mentioned above, there is an option on YouTube to show roughly translated subtitles.

At timestamp 20:13, Haraguchi said, “Recently, I started to develop this thing in my cells. The spike protein [from the covid vaccine] was still present in my body a year and a half after I had taken it. How long do you think this mRNA vaccine will last?”

The response from the Minister was that it is unclear how long the “effectiveness” of the injections will last.

