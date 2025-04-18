One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman April 18, 2025

A former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) scientist has blown the whistle to warn the public that the federal government has long known that “vaccines” cause autism in children but “covered it up.”

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) recently released phone call recordings with whistleblower Dr. William Thompson, during which he confessed to the shocking cover-up.

Thompson revealed that the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine caused surges in autism among children under 36 months old.

According to Thompson, the CDC’s studies found that the risk of autism was dramatically increased in African American children who received the injections.

However, rather than pull the vaccine or warn the public about the risks, health officials decided to cover it up and aggressively push the vaccines.

“We covered it up,” Thompson admitted.

In 2014, Thompson released a public statement regarding internal studies confirming a link between the MMR vaccine and the development of autism.

He revealed that he had hidden “statistically significant information” uncovered during a study into links between vaccines and autism.

In part, Dr. Thompson’s statement reads:

“I regret that my coauthors and I omitted statistically significant information in our 2004 article published in the journal Pediatrics.

“The omitted data suggested that African American males who received the MMR vaccine before age 36 months were at increased risk for autism.

“Decisions were made regarding which findings to report after the data were collected, and I believe that the final study protocol was not followed.”

Thompson submitted an official complaint to the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of Research Integrity (ORI) in September 2014.

However, no corrective action was taken, and the public was never notified of the data hidden by the CDC.

The ORI refuses to release the relevant findings.

Meanwhile, the CDC continues to recommend the MMR vaccine for children between 12 and 18 months of age, regardless of race or sex.

Thompson provided whistleblower statements to CHD during several phone calls.

CHD recently released information from those calls, which were secretly recorded.

“We [CDC] lied. We omitted data,” Thompson admitted.

“The MMR vaccine showed an association with autism — and we covered it up.”

CHD Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Brian Hooker, Ph.D., reviewed the CDC’s data on autism incidence and the timing of the first dose of MMR.

He found that children who received the vaccine before their third birthday have a 152% greater chance of being diagnosed with “isolated autism.”

Dr. Hooker also found that African-American boys who received their first MMR vaccine before they turned three years old had a 286% greater chance of receiving an autism diagnosis than those who received the vaccine after their third birthday.

“Dr. Thompson showed the highest level of bravery that day, and the CDC should have followed suit by changing the vaccination schedule and investigating the effect further,” said Dr. Hooker.

“This could have prevented over 100,000 cases of autism in African American boys over the ten years since Thompson’s revelation.

“Evidently, politics and pharma are much more important than children at the CDC, and the autism incidence among African Americans in the United States is now greater than that of Caucasians.”

“Ten years after the revelation that the CDC has been falsifying data regarding vaccine-induced autism causation, the agency still has said nothing publicly,” said CHD CEO Mary Holland.

“It is an outrage that, for ten years, the CDC has withheld from the public information that could prevent autism.

“They have completely abrogated their duty, and it’s time for the public to know the truth.”

Meanwhile, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is sounding the alarm over a new CDC study showing autism rates are surging among children.

Kennedy weighed in on the crisis during a press conference this week after it was revealed that the autism rate in America has exploded to 1 in 31.

“The ASD prevalence rate in 8-year-olds is now 1 in 31. Shocking,” Kennedy lamented.

“There is an extreme risk for boys.

“Overall, the risk for boys of getting an autism diagnosis in this country is now 1 in 20.

“And as high in California, which has the best data collection.

“So it probably also reflects the national trend—1 in 12.5 boys,” RFK Jr. noted.

“This is part of an unrelenting upward trend.

“The prevalence two years ago was 1 in 36.”

Kennedy was referring to alarming new data recently reported by Slay News.

The CDC has revealed that autism rates among children have skyrocketed among children, spiking dramatically each year since 2020.

A new surveillance report from the CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network shows that autism rates among American 8-year-olds have just surged to the highest level ever recorded.

The prevalence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) among U.S. children aged 8 has now reached an alarming 1 in 31 (32.2 per 1,000).

The figure marks a staggering 22% increase from 2020.

Worryingly, autism rates have skyrocketed since Covid mRNA “vaccines” were approved for use on children in 2021.

