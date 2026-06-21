"FOR YOUR SAFETY": Tony Blair Touts the Incredible "Benefits" of Merging Digital ID With Facial Recognition and AI
Just imagine this kind of technology in the hands of a government that arrests 12,000 people for social media posts annually
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Source: Wide Awake Media
Tony Blair touts the incredible "benefits" of merging digital ID with facial recognition and AI.
"Facial recognition can now spot suspects in real time from live video... AI will go even further—spotting crime patterns, guiding patrols and streamlining decisions."
"This is where technology, like digital ID, becomes critical."
Just imagine this kind of technology in the hands of a government that arrests 12,000 people for social media posts annually.
Catherine Austin Fitts explains why Digital ID is the keystone required to build a total surveillance and control system, one that cannot be undone once installed.
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I've been yelling it out loud since the 1990's: The moment that universal digital technology becomes mandatory is ***THE END*** for 'we the people'. This isn't the place to fully unpack that statement but, believe me, it's as serious as a heart attack, and it's far closer that the majority of people think!
Blair, of course, is a demonic Globalist asset who's going to promote that technology for his Masters.
I'm trying NOT to think of Tony Blair as being one of those Globalist demons who have caused so much needless misery in the UK, Europe, and by extension, here in the US as well, from his support of unvetted Covid mRNA shots being made compulsory. Also from his support of unvetted Islamic migration of many men who had no interest in assimilating into Western Christian culture and have caused horrific misery to so many people in the UK and Europe. I'm TRYING but it's quite hard. Pray and fast for him and his other Globalist demonic minions, lest they discover when they pass away that you DON'T get to reign in Hell!