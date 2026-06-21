Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
5hEdited

I've been yelling it out loud since the 1990's: The moment that universal digital technology becomes mandatory is ***THE END*** for 'we the people'. This isn't the place to fully unpack that statement but, believe me, it's as serious as a heart attack, and it's far closer that the majority of people think!

Blair, of course, is a demonic Globalist asset who's going to promote that technology for his Masters.

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Christopher Castagnoli's avatar
Christopher Castagnoli
5h

I'm trying NOT to think of Tony Blair as being one of those Globalist demons who have caused so much needless misery in the UK, Europe, and by extension, here in the US as well, from his support of unvetted Covid mRNA shots being made compulsory. Also from his support of unvetted Islamic migration of many men who had no interest in assimilating into Western Christian culture and have caused horrific misery to so many people in the UK and Europe. I'm TRYING but it's quite hard. Pray and fast for him and his other Globalist demonic minions, lest they discover when they pass away that you DON'T get to reign in Hell!

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