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Source: Wide Awake Media

Tony Blair touts the incredible "benefits" of merging digital ID with facial recognition and AI.

"Facial recognition can now spot suspects in real time from live video... AI will go even further—spotting crime patterns, guiding patrols and streamlining decisions."

"This is where technology, like digital ID, becomes critical."

Just imagine this kind of technology in the hands of a government that arrests 12,000 people for social media posts annually.

Catherine Austin Fitts explains why Digital ID is the keystone required to build a total surveillance and control system , one that cannot be undone once installed.

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