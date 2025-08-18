One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The U.S. military is facing a growing revolt as service members stand firm on their religious objections to mandatory flu shots.

Many say they are being silenced, punished, and stripped of their careers for refusing what they call “unlawful orders” to take the vaccine.

At the same time, President Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth are accused of giving only the illusion that they are trying to make it right.

By J.M. Phelps, WND.com August 17, 2025

'Cannot follow unlawful orders': Rising punitive measures against U.S. military service members for objecting to flu shot

An increasing number of members of the U.S. military services are choosing to take a religious objection to the mandated flu shot. Many also question the likelihood of a flu pandemic at this point in history, while others claim evidence shows the flu shot is not effective.

Recent news stories of a Marine Corps officer, an Air Force major and an Army sergeant continue to document the concerns of countless service members who have taken a moral and religious objection to the mandated flu shot.

WorldNetDaily spoke to Technical Sergeant William "Tony" Oslin, whose religious convictions may cost his service in the military. Having both a father and stepfather who served in the military for 20 years each, Oslin's desire to join the military was present at an early age.

He served as an active-duty noncommissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force between 1991 and 1995. Then in 2013, he returned, joining the Air National Guard, and a few years later, began serving full-time, working in the Active Guard Reserve program as a technician.

In August 2021, his dedication to the Air Force became jeopardized over the then-mandated COVID-19 shot. Interestingly, his Religious Accommodation Request was never adjudicated, allowing him to continue to serve without being separated from the military.

During this time, Oslin's knowledge of the so-called vaccine increased. He admitted questioning the efficacy and effectiveness of the COVID-19 shot – and other vaccines, including the flu shot. But more than that, he maintained a religious objection to the shots, considering his body "a temple of the Lord." Even with this sincerely held belief, his request for a religious accommodation with regard to the flu shot was denied.

With that, Oslin said the Air Force began to "build a case that [he] was nondeployable." Although he still serves in the Air National Guard, his enlistment expires Sept. 3.

"Due to not taking the influenza immunization," he said, "they have twisted it into my not following direct orders and Air Force regulations." All the while, he noted, "I have claimed the entire time that the orders [to take the flu shot] are unlawful and discriminatory, therefore I will not … cannot follow unlawful orders."

Oslin told WND he could not recall the last time he contracted the flu. And the blatant disregard for his requested religious accommodation has left a bad taste in his mouth. Today, he is the grandfather of three, and hopes they will choose a different career path than the military.

"If I have anything to do with it," he told WND, "they will not be in the military." Why? "Because our country became the greatest country in this world because of the many who stood up for the freedoms we all enjoy, and I'm just not fully convinced the military can sustain itself following the religious purge [of those who objected to the COVID-19 mandate] and now the flu shot."

According to Oslin, "President Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth are giving the illusion that they are trying to make it right," explaining that "it seems like an illusion because they're allowing others to ignore the policies they should be protecting." By disregarding service members' religious convictions, he said, the administration is ignoring their constitutionally protected religious rights.

What's more, he noted, "This is not about military readiness. Whether people get the flu, with or without a flu shot, they still get the same treatment," which boils down to rest, symptom management and possible antiviral medication. "It's not like people who took the shot don't get the flu. Even the package inserts say the flu shot might prevent the flu; it doesn't say it will prevent the flu."

"If the flu shot may or may not protect you from the flu, why is it required, especially when someone takes a legitimate religious objection to it?" Oslin asked. "It's about generals and the higher ups, to include congressmen, who have invested in the pharmaceutical industry. That's why they're pushing shots."

For those in positions of power, Oslin shares the King James Version of 2 Samuel 23:3, hoping they'll take the text to heart: "The God of Israel said, the Rock of Israel spake to me, He that ruleth over men must be just, ruling in the fear of God."

Oslin recently joined Air Force Col. (Ret.) Rob Maness, a former bomber squadron commander, on "The Rob Maness Show" to share his story:

Technical Sergeant Oslin emphasized his views do not reflect the views of the Department of Defense or Department of the Air Force.

J.M. Phelps is a contributing writer for WND with a focus on threats to the U.S. military and national security. He also writes for the Epoch Times, American Family News and the Gateway Pundit. Follow him on X at @JMPhelpsLC. Read more of J.M. Phelps's articles here.

