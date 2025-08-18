Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
edward's avatar
edward
1h

Their bodies, their choices and this is a violation of the Nuremburg Code where many were shot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TIF's avatar
TIF
1h

I’ve sent an email to the only email address I could find for the branch of the military that Pete Hegseth serves.

I clearly stated my objections to this and that mandating the flu shot is no different than the illegal coercion used during Covid and that I am now really starting to regret who I voted for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture