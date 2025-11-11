One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Jim Ferguson

At the CHD Moment of Truth Conference in Austin, Texas, Dr. Joe Ladapo delivered one of the most chilling and courageous warnings yet:

“The biggest challenge that humanity is facing is really a fight for and a struggle for freedom…

Reporters from The Washington Post and The Atlantic represent forces who are working toward the enslavement of humanity.”

Ladapo didn’t flinch.

He named the enemy — a global alliance of media, institutions, and unelected powers seeking to silence dissent and control thought itself.

But he also delivered hope:

“The power that each of us has far outspans that… it’s just a matter of tapping into it.”

This is no longer a battle between parties or nations.

It’s a war for the soul of humanity — between those who would enslave, and those who will stand free.

Freedom is under siege. But the awakening has begun.

