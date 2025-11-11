Florida Surgeon General: GLOBAL FORCES ARE WORKING TOWARD THE ENSLAVEMENT OF HUMANITY
At the CHD Moment of Truth Conference in Austin, Texas, Dr. Joe Ladapo delivered one of the most chilling and courageous warnings yet
“The biggest challenge that humanity is facing is really a fight for and a struggle for freedom…
Reporters from The Washington Post and The Atlantic represent forces who are working toward the enslavement of humanity.”
Ladapo didn’t flinch.
He named the enemy — a global alliance of media, institutions, and unelected powers seeking to silence dissent and control thought itself.
But he also delivered hope:
“The power that each of us has far outspans that… it’s just a matter of tapping into it.”
This is no longer a battle between parties or nations.
It’s a war for the soul of humanity — between those who would enslave, and those who will stand free.
Freedom is under siege. But the awakening has begun.
