Florida lawmakers are taking bold action to uncover what’s really happening behind unexplained deaths in infants, children, and young adults.

After years of questions and censorship, Florida legislators are taking action.

The proposed law would require coroners to investigate vaccine history in all sudden deaths among youth, a move supporters say could finally expose what the medical establishment has tried to hide.

By Frank Bergman October 17, 2025

Lawmakers in Florida are moving to introduce new laws that will force medical examiners to investigate the vaccination history of any young adult, child, or infant who dies suddenly.

Florida is moving to shine a light on the connection between vaccines and sudden deaths in young, healthy people.

The links have long been a taboo subject that the medical establishment has tried to bury.

State Sen. Ileana Garcia introduced Senate Bill 188 this week, a proposal that would make Florida the first state to require medical examiners to document and report all recent vaccinations when investigating cases of sudden death in children and young people.

If passed, the bill would mandate that examiners review immunization records and report any vaccines or “emergency countermeasures” administered within 90 days of death to the CDC’s Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) and Sudden Death in the Young (SDY) Case Registry.

Medical examiners who fail to comply would face penalties.

Currently, Florida does not even provide medical examiners with a reporting option to flag recent vaccinations in autopsy findings.

“This is about finally looking at the data instead of ignoring it,” said Maija Hahn, a leading pathologist and autism specialist, who authored the bill.

“We’ve seen a massive increase in sudden deaths since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“If we don’t look, we’ll never know if the association is meaningful.”

Exposing What the CDC Won’t

The CDC already operates a registry to monitor sudden deaths in children, but participation is voluntary, patchy, and far from comprehensive.

Florida is not currently included.

A recent JAMA Network Open study revealed that the CDC underestimates sudden unexplained child deaths and that reporting standards are inconsistent nationwide.

The proposed Florida law would close that gap by forcing uniform reporting, including recent vaccination history, a data point long avoided by federal health authorities.

“Statistics are everything,” Hahn said.

“It’s time we actually collect them.”

Mounting Evidence of a Vaccine Link

The United States continues to record higher infant death rates than other wealthy nations, with Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) ranking as the third leading cause of infant mortality.

Though public health officials continue to blame sleep position and “unseen conditions,” research over decades has pointed to a plausible link between vaccines and SIDS.

SIDS did not appear in U.S. mortality statistics until after mass vaccination programs began in the 1960s.

By 1972, it was the leading cause of neonatal death.

Peer-reviewed studies have documented cases of infants dying within days of vaccination.

Just this year, the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) paid $300,000 to parents Abigail and Daniel Sims, whose 11-week-old daughter Anna died after receiving four shots at a routine checkup.

Yet, instead of investigating vaccine risk, government officials pushed public relations campaigns like “Back to Sleep” and, later, “Safe to Sleep,” insisting parents simply needed to place babies on their backs to avoid SIDS.

Florida Leading the Way

Advocates say Florida’s legislation could set a national precedent, forcing uncomfortable questions about vaccines and sudden death into the open.

“This is about courage,” said author and vaccine injury advocate Wayne Rohde, who tracks cases in the VICP.

“Florida is leading the way.

“If we can get real data, other states will follow — and families may finally get answers.”

With the 2026 legislative session approaching, supporters are pushing for a parallel House bill to move alongside SB 188.

For parents who have lost children suddenly and without explanation, the measure represents something long denied to them: accountability and truth.

