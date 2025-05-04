One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman May 4, 2025

The head of Florida’s Department of Health, Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, has revealed that Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine” killed over 470,000 Americans.

The alarming finding was revealed in Florida’s official data.

Florida’s Health Department collaborated with scientists from the world-renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to investigate surges in all-cause mortality rates in the state.

The researchers found that Pfizer’s mRNA “vaccine” in particular caused dramatic increases in deaths from all causes, including COVID-19, non-Covid, and cardiovascular.

Alarmingly, the study confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” triggered a global surge in all-cause mortality rates.

The study found that people who got the Pfizer vaccine had a stunning 36% increase in their all-cause mortality when compared to those who received Moderna’s mRNA injection.

This increased risk lasts for at least a year after the “vaccine” was administered.

Yet, this risk was not an increase from the baseline, as all-cause mortality also spiked among those who received the Moderna “vaccines.”

The findings were just revealed in an explosive new study of 1.4 million people, triggering widespread concerns among doctors, scientists, and health officials everywhere.

The results of the study were just published in the medRxiv journal.

The findings of the study have just been analyzed by my MIT computer scientist, Steve Kirsch, the founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF).

Kirsch, who was not involved in the Florida/MIT study, described the revelations as a “train wreck.”

“Vaccines should NEVER increase all-cause mortality,” Kirsch warned on his Substack.

After reviewing the study, Kirsach said, “The results were stunning.”

“This study is definitive and bulletproof,” he noted.

“They did everything right.”

Kirsch continues by explaining what the findings in Florida mean for the rest of the country.

“Let’s assume, to be super generous, that the Moderna shots are super safe and don’t increase all-cause mortality (ACM) at all,” he writes.

“That’s not true, of course, but this is the best case.

“That means that the Pfizer shots, at a minimum, must increase your ACM by at least 36%.

“So that means that Pfizer, single-handedly, likely killed at least 470,000 Americans if the results in other states are similar to what they found when they looked in Florida.”

The study has ignited renewed concerns over the comparative safety of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The analysis involved over 1.4 million carefully matched individuals.

The findings add a significant amount of weight to a growing body of observational research probing potential non-specific effects of “vaccines.”

The investigation was a retrospective, matched cohort study involving 1,470,100 noninstitutionalized adult Florida residents.

The participants had completed a two-dose series of mRNA “vaccines” from either Pfizer (BNT162b2) or Moderna (mRNA-1273) between December 2020 and August 2021.

The researchers matched vaccine recipients 1:1 across seven criteria, including age, sex, race, ethnicity, vaccination site, calendar month of vaccination, and census tract.

The primary endpoint was all-cause mortality within 12 months of receiving the second vaccine dose.

Secondary endpoints included cardiovascular, COVID-19, and non-Covid mortality.

To control for confounding, the study incorporated logistic regression adjusted for census tract-level social vulnerability, ZIP code-level historical mortality rates, and included sensitivity analyses and negative control outcomes (suicide and homicide) to detect unmeasured bias.

In the matched cohort:

All-cause mortality was significantly higher in Pfizer recipients: 847.2 vs. 617.9 deaths per 100,000 persons (OR 1.384; 95% CI: 1.331–1.439).

Cardiovascular mortality was also elevated: 248.7 vs. 162.4 deaths per 100,000 (OR 1.540; 95% CI: 1.431–1.657).

COVID-19 mortality was higher for Pfizer: 55.5 vs. 29.5 deaths per 100,000 (OR 1.882; 95% CI: 1.596–2.220).

Non-COVID-19 mortality showed a similar pattern (OR 1.356; 95% CI: 1.303–1.412).

The study also bolsters the scientific case for further investigating non-specific effects of “vaccines,” an underexplored domain in modern vaccinology.

Meanwhile, a global push to mass-vaccinate the public for Covid continues, despite the growing body of evidence exposing the dangers of the “vaccines.”

In Canada, the government has begun ramping up testing for a chilling new Covid mRNA “AeroVax” that seeks to overcome “vaccine hesitancy” by using aerosols to “vaccinate” the general public.

Unlike traditional “vaccines” that are deployed using injections, the new AeroVax is an atomized spray that is inhaled.

The new “vaccines” are sprayed in aerosol form and breathed in by recipients.

The AeroVax was developed by researchers at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-funded McMaster University in Canada.

The scientists developing the experimental “Serova” Covid mRNA “vaccine” insist that it will be administered as a nasal spray.

However, the development of inhaled “vaccines” could allow for large numbers of people to be “vaccinated” at once if the AeroVax were sprayed into the atmosphere.

If the AeroVax were deployed atmospherically, it could “vaccinate” entire towns and cities at once, bypassing individual consent.

Populations could be “vaccinated” without their knowledge under such a scheme.

