April 28, 2025

Florida is taking direct aim at the globalist assault on its skies, announcing a new chemtrails hotline for residents to report geoengineering crimes — sending a clear message that those poisoning the state’s air, water, and soil will no longer operate with impunity.

The groundbreaking move follows the recent passage of Florida Senate Bill SB 56, which bans weather modification activities within the state. SB 56 passed the full Senate earlier this month and is now awaiting Governor Ron DeSantis’s signature.

Under the new bill, violators could face up to five years in prison per offense. The law also empowers the DEP to investigate reports, collect evidence, and refer cases for criminal prosecution.

“This is about protecting Florida’s environment and public health,” said State Senator Ileana Garcia (R-Miami), the bill’s co-sponsor. “With no federal guidelines in place, Florida must take responsibility for its own airspace.”

If signed into law, SB 56 would make it a third-degree felony to knowingly release any chemical, biological agent, or other substance into the air, or to use devices that intentionally affect weather patterns, temperature, or sunlight.

The law directly targets controversial practices such as solar radiation management, cloud seeding, and other forms of geoengineering that are being deployed without public consent or oversight.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), tasked with enforcing the new law, announced it will establish a public hotline where residents can report suspected geoengineering activities — an unprecedented move that further escalates the battle over the skies.

“What I don’t want is for a loophole to continue to grow,” Senator Garcia said during floor debate. “And that we have something as powerful as weather and weather modification to be weaponized.”

Supporters of the bill cite growing concerns over unregulated experimentation with the environment, pointing to projects like the controversial Harvard Solar Geoengineering Research Program, which has openly discussed spraying aerosols into the atmosphere to block sunlight as a means to combat climate change.

Critics warn that such programs, often pushed by globalist institutions and billionaires like Bill Gates, could have devastating, unpredictable effects on ecosystems, food supplies, and public health.

Florida’s bold move comes at a time when public distrust in federal environmental policies is soaring. By launching a hotline and empowering citizens to act as watchdogs, Florida is making it clear: The era of secret geoengineering is over — at least in the Sunshine State.

