By Frank Bergman March 16, 2025

Multiple federal government agencies have just admitted that planes have been spraying lingering chemicals into the sky that alter the weather.

The bombshell admission was revealed in a new report published by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The agencies refer to the lingering atmospheric particles as “contrails.”

The newly released report, titled “Contrails Research Roadmap 2025,” lays out plans for “routine, system-wide contrail management” by 2050.

While the government refers to them as “contrails,” what the report describes is functionally the same thing people have been calling “chemtrails” for years.

The report explains that jets have been spraying substances that linger in the sky, alter the weather, and affect the temperature on Earth.

Although the report doesn’t reveal whether the practice is intentional or not, the federal agencies are making an admission of widespread atmospheric manipulation.

According to the government document, two types of persistent contrails can last from hours to days and have significant impacts on the atmosphere.

The report details “persistent non-spreading contrails” which “can remain visible and retain their linear features for hours to days.”

The document explains they “form in ice supersaturated regions of the atmosphere and are likely to be more impactful than short-lived contrails.”

The agencies even admit they are “easily identified from the ground and satellites as being formed from aviation activity.”

The other type explained in the report is “persistent spreading contrail cirrus,” which “form in ice supersaturated regions of the atmosphere and can last for hours to days.”

The document explains that they “are characterized by their tendency to widen and spread, eventually covering areas that can span several hundred kilometers.”

Because of their long lifespan and massive coverage area, they are “likely to have the most significant impact on the atmosphere.”

The government openly states that “contrail cirrus can be difficult to distinguish from naturally occurring cirrus clouds.”

This means the sky above us is being artificially modified on a scale few imagined.

The report admits that it’s difficult to tell what’s natural anymore.

According to the report, these persistent contrails have a “significant net warming impact on the global climate.”

In fact, their contribution to heating the planet is on par with the cumulative CO2 emissions from all aviation since the dawn of the jet age.

The agencies confirm that contrail cirrus clouds exert what is known as “effective radiative forcing.”

This means the contrails are trapping heat in the atmosphere.

The report reveals that the overall worldwide effect of these persistent contrails is warming.

Elsewhere in the report, it’s revealed that these contrails are formed from the engine emissions of modern jets, which include particulates like soot, sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides, and even spent lube oil.

These emissions create ice particles that form and maintain these artificial clouds.

The government agencies also reveal that they’re openly planning to expand and manage these operations by 2050.

This task will “require sustained investment in research and development activities,” according to the FAA document.

THEY’RE LITERALLY SPRAYING BATTERY ACID INTO THE SKY—IN THE NAME OF “CLIMATE CHANGE”!

A startup called Make Sunsets has just released SULFUR DIOXIDE into the stratosphere, creating toxic acid clouds to "fight global warming."

WHAT THEY’RE NOT TELLING YOU:

Sulfur dioxide turns into SULFURIC ACID—yes, the same corrosive acid used in car batteries.

This toxic chemical is known to cause severe respiratory issues, skin burns, and acid rain.

Once released, it WILL come back down—straight into our air, water, and food.

WHO GAVE THEM PERMISSION?

These unelected climate zealots are geoengineering the planet WITHOUT our consent.

They claim this will "cool the Earth"—but at what cost? Altered weather? Crop failures? Ozone destruction?

Experts are WARNING that once we start messing with the atmosphere, there’s NO turning back.

THE GLOBALISTS WANT TO BLOCK OUT THE SUN—AND WE'RE SUPPOSED TO TRUST THEM?!

