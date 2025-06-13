Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
3h

The average human being can't possibly be this stupid. Can they? 😱 💣🕳🚽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
STH's avatar
STH
3h

I’m not losing sleep over it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture