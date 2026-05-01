One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

A report from Sen. Ron Johnson claims U.S. health officials ignored critical warning signs tied to COVID-19 vaccines, sidelined internal analysis, and suppressed findings from within the FDA itself.

This wasn’t incompetence, it was a deliberate cover-up that endangered every man, woman, and child who trusted the government.

Americans were lied to. Lives were shattered. Accountability is overdue.

Source: Valerie Anne Smith

Sen. Ron Johnson: “Americans, this is a full-scale BETRAYAL!”

“Today my Senate report exposes the FDA’s MASSIVE cover-up of devastating COVID-19 INJECTION INJURIES.”

“Biden health officials KNEW their own VAERS algorithm was hiding 25 deadly safety signals — including SUDDEN CARDIAC DEATH, heart attacks, blood clots, neurological damage, and dementia.”

A senior FDA medical officer, Dr. Ana Szarfman, developed a superior system that actually flagged these horrors.

They ordered her to “CEASE AND DESIST.”

They called her life-saving work a “major distraction.”

They buried the truth and kept jabbing millions of Americans anyway.

This wasn’t incompetence. This was a deliberate cover-up that endangered every man, woman, and child who trusted the government.

The American people were lied to. Lives were destroyed. Justice must be served.

Reminder: Largest COVID-19 “Vaccine” Autopsy Study Found 73.9% of Post-Vaccination Deaths Were Caused by the Shot

Share

Related articles: