FDA’s MASSIVE Cover-Up: “Americans, This Is a Full-Scale BETRAYAL!” — Sen. Ron Johnson
A Senate report reveals hidden safety signals, silenced experts, and a system that failed to warn the public about serious risks.
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A report from Sen. Ron Johnson claims U.S. health officials ignored critical warning signs tied to COVID-19 vaccines, sidelined internal analysis, and suppressed findings from within the FDA itself.
This wasn’t incompetence, it was a deliberate cover-up that endangered every man, woman, and child who trusted the government.
Americans were lied to. Lives were shattered. Accountability is overdue.
Source: Valerie Anne Smith
Sen. Ron Johnson: “Americans, this is a full-scale BETRAYAL!”
“Today my Senate report exposes the FDA’s MASSIVE cover-up of devastating COVID-19 INJECTION INJURIES.”
“Biden health officials KNEW their own VAERS algorithm was hiding 25 deadly safety signals — including SUDDEN CARDIAC DEATH, heart attacks, blood clots, neurological damage, and dementia.”
A senior FDA medical officer, Dr. Ana Szarfman, developed a superior system that actually flagged these horrors.
They ordered her to “CEASE AND DESIST.”
They called her life-saving work a “major distraction.”
They buried the truth and kept jabbing millions of Americans anyway.
This wasn’t incompetence. This was a deliberate cover-up that endangered every man, woman, and child who trusted the government.
The American people were lied to. Lives were destroyed. Justice must be served.
Reminder: Largest COVID-19 “Vaccine” Autopsy Study Found 73.9% of Post-Vaccination Deaths Were Caused by the Shot
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Ron Johnson has reported on what I'd call Bombshell Stuff, yet I see people on the street, in the grocery store, doctor's office and wonder how many have even a clue about this massive cover-up---that actually effects EVERYONE?
So here we are. Full and unquestionable proof that the mandaters were and are murderers as were and are the fake mandaters who had no power to impose firing on any who refused the jab. There needs to be mass arrests and trials, and execution of the murderers. And why did this happen?
Scriptures are true again. As it is written, "THE LOVE OF MONEY IS THE ROOT OF ALL EVIL. Is anyone that stupid with this proof written eons ago to not accept that the Holy Bible was and is just that, an accurate authority that prophesied this among many other prophecies proven true by history. And that was what fueled the murders and serious side effects of the EXPERIMENTAL JAB.
Those who knew this and were silent as well as those who imposed the fake jab are guilty of murder one. Arrest, try and execute and bury ASAP. Justice MUST be done...violation of the Nuremburg Code. If that was good enough to enforce on Germany it is good enough to apply to anyone of any nationality.
Once again great promoters of Truth and all that is good by people of excellence here who we all know by their names.