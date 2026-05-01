Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Rhiannon's avatar
Rhiannon
3h

Ron Johnson has reported on what I'd call Bombshell Stuff, yet I see people on the street, in the grocery store, doctor's office and wonder how many have even a clue about this massive cover-up---that actually effects EVERYONE?

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edward's avatar
edward
7h

So here we are. Full and unquestionable proof that the mandaters were and are murderers as were and are the fake mandaters who had no power to impose firing on any who refused the jab. There needs to be mass arrests and trials, and execution of the murderers. And why did this happen?

Scriptures are true again. As it is written, "THE LOVE OF MONEY IS THE ROOT OF ALL EVIL. Is anyone that stupid with this proof written eons ago to not accept that the Holy Bible was and is just that, an accurate authority that prophesied this among many other prophecies proven true by history. And that was what fueled the murders and serious side effects of the EXPERIMENTAL JAB.

Those who knew this and were silent as well as those who imposed the fake jab are guilty of murder one. Arrest, try and execute and bury ASAP. Justice MUST be done...violation of the Nuremburg Code. If that was good enough to enforce on Germany it is good enough to apply to anyone of any nationality.

Once again great promoters of Truth and all that is good by people of excellence here who we all know by their names.

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