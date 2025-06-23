Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
1h

If the FDA is really concerned about what blood clots caused by the Covid vaccines are doing to Americans, then they might want to respond to the results of my annual "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys" that I have been sending to them for THE LAST 3 YEARS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
TokyoJoe's avatar
TokyoJoe
22m

I like the up to 15 years. They worked that out from the extensive long term testing - oh hang on

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture