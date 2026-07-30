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For years, Anthony Fauci has been portrayed as the face, and alleged architect of America’s COVID-19 response. But retired pharmaceutical R&D executive Sasha Latypova says that’s a convenient distraction.

In this explosive interview, Latypova argues that blaming Fauci alone is a “fairy tale for adults.”

She questions how one public health official could possibly wield the legal authority to coordinate nearly identical masking and pandemic policies across all 50 U.S. states, let alone influence responses in countries around the world.

Instead, she claims the real power behind the COVID era lies elsewhere: the National Security Council, military biodefense frameworks, pandemic emergency doctrines, and legal authorities developed over the past two decades. According to Latypova, these systems, not Fauci, provided the mechanisms that shaped the unprecedented global response.

Latypova challenges one of the most widely accepted narratives of the pandemic and asks a provocative question: if Fauci wasn’t calling the shots, who was?

Source: Sense Receptor

THE TRUTH, for those with balls and brains enough to face it—Fauci is not the main criminal behind Covid. That’s a “fairytale”

The REAL PERPETRATOR in the U.S. is the National Security Council, which created the Covid policies!

Don’t let gasbag Bland Paul gaslight you!

Retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova explains:

“Fauci being the main driver behind Covid is a fairy tale for adults, really. I mean, it’s an absolutely naive, infantile view of things”

“Yeah, he’s in charge of a bunch of science money to be distributed. So how does he have jurisdiction over 50 states to dictate masking policies, for example?”

“Everybody’s saying, ‘Oh! Fauci pushed for masks!’ Well, push ahead for anything you want. But how do you have jurisdiction over 50 states to enact almost identical policies for masking? How do you have jurisdiction not only over 50 states, but 100-and-what-85 countries of the world? To enact identical policies?”

“On what legal basis does [this] megalomaniac run the world? ... how does he coordinate all of that in the entire country and the entire world?”

“And, we know. We know what kind of power. We’ve demonstrated it. It’s the National Security Council—it’s the military. It’s the bioterrorism doctrines, the pandemic emergency doctrines, the completely unconstitutional set of laws that have been put on the books over 20 years in preparation for this event by all countries together”

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