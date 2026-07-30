Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
1h

Yes indeed!

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The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
26m

Shes not the only one.

Those of us around the world that have extended their gaze beyond their own bordrrs during 2020, or longer, and understood their counyries own version of the PREP Act, etc, have also understood that the arcitects for enacting what Im sure will come to be known as the "covid war attrocitirs", (in history should we choose to remember)-

is their own military.

In Australia we had the " National Advisory Cabinet", headed up by a 5star general.😏

Every counyry had their version.

#neverforget #follownone

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