By Frank Bergman April 11, 2025

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been hit with criminal referrals from seven U.S. states over deaths and injuries caused by Covid “vaccines” and other pandemic-related charges.

This week, legal groups filed formal criminal referral requests to the attorneys general of Arizona and Pennsylvania.

The referrals were submitted by the Vires Law Group and the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation.

The groups are urging state prosecutors to open criminal investigations into Fauci and other prominent public health and government officials.

Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is accused of committing multiple crimes during and after the pandemic.

The crimes include murder, involuntary manslaughter, negligent homicide, terrorism, and more.

Most of the allegations are related to pandemic-era protocols, such as deaths and injuries caused by Covid “vaccines,” which Fauci pushed onto the public.

Other allegations are related to lethal hospital protocols, denial of life-saving treatments such as ivermectin, and issues related to lockdown measures.

The criminal referrals include detailed supporting evidence of the alleged crimes.

The filings include the stories of over 80 victims and families.

The groups say Fauci’s actions caused widespread injury and death.

Arizona and Pennsylvania join five other states in pursuing criminal charges against Fauci.

So far, criminal referrals have also been filed against Fauci in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

However, the effort targets several other top health officials in the pursuit of justice.

The officials named in the referral requests include:

Dr. Anthony Fauci – Former Director, NIAID

Dr. Cliff Lane – Deputy Director, NIAID

Dr. Francis Collins – Former Director, NIH

Dr. Deborah Birx – Former White House COVID Response Coordinator

Dr. Rochelle Walensky – Former Director, CDC

Dr. Stephen Hahn – Former Commissioner, FDA

Dr. Janet Woodcock – Principal Deputy Commissioner, FDA (Arizona only)

Dr. Peter Hotez – Dean, National School of Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine (Arizona only)

Dr. Robert Redfield – Former Director, CDC

Dr. Peter Daszak – President, EcoHealth Alliance

Dr. Ralph Baric – Professor, University of North Carolina

Dr. Rick Bright – Former Director, BARDA

Administrators and healthcare providers at various hospital systems and care facilities in Arizona and Pennsylvania

The top health officials are accused of the following crimes:

Murder

Involuntary Manslaughter

Negligent Homicide

Assault / Aggravated Assault / Simple Assault

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Vulnerable Adult Abuse / Emotional Abuse

Neglect and Abuse of a Care-Dependent Person

Kidnapping

Trafficking of Persons for Forced Labor or Services

Criminal Coercion to Restrict Another’s Freedom

Operating a Corrupt Organization

Violations of State Anti-Racketeering Laws

Terrorism

The movement to hold health officials accountable for their actions is continuing to spread across the country.

Currently, two county-level criminal investigations are reportedly already underway in other states.

The legal teams and victims involved in the movement argue that accountability must come through state or local prosecution.

They assert that there has been a complete lack of federal action.

These filings represent a significant national effort to seek justice on behalf of those who were injurured or families who lost loved ones as a result of the government’s pandemic response.

Meanwhile, Fauci has recently returned to the public eye to push fearmongering claims about the “next pandemic.”

As Slay News reported, Fauci made a chilling “prediction” earlier this week that a new rapidly spreading “respiratory disease” will soon strike the human race.

Fauci also suggested that President Donald Trump’s policies will make the next pandemic “more dangerous” than Covid.

He was discussing the looming “next outbreak” during a discussion before an audience at the New Orleans Book Festival.

Fauci attended the event to promote his new book about the Covid pandemic.

However, Fauci warned that the crowd that, although the Covid pandemic is long over, the worst is yet to come.

According to the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the “next outbreak” will bring “a significant degree of morbidity.”

“The next outbreak will be of a respiratory disease that’s easily transmissible, that has a significant degree of morbidity,” Fauci asserted.

In an apparent swipe at President Trump’s efforts to slash government waste, Fauci then said he “absolutely” agrees that “we’re making” disease outbreaks “more dangerous” due to “the cuts and our attitudes toward the science.”

WATCH:

The “prediction” from Fauci comes after his wife, Christine Grady, was ousted from her federal government role last week.

Grady stepped down from her job after being told she’d have to relocate from Washington, D.C. to Alaska.

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Grady she could either transfer to an office in Alaska or quit.

Meanwhile:

FDA Fast Tracks Self-Amplifying mRNA Bird Flu Injection

In November 2024, the FDA green-lit a Phase 1 trial for the Arcturus Therapeutics self-amplifying (replicon) H5N1 "pandemic" bird flu injection (ARCT-2304):

These experimental replicon shots are primary funded by BARDA with support from the Gates Foundation, who gave Arcturus Therapeutics a $928,563 grant in October 2024 to “improve understanding of durability of protection after administration of nucleic-acid based vaccines.”

Yesterday, Arcturus Therapeutics received U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for the replicon injection ARCT-2304

Full Story:

