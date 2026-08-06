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By Catte Black off-guardian.org

The Fauci “diary” nonsense is just the latest piece of idiotic fakery in a world increasingly dominated by the unreal, the wildly implausible and the fantasized.

No, despite the breathless wittering of the mainstream (and some alt) media, the “lab leak” story is still limited hangout BS, even if now supported by Rand Paul and a queasy performative “show trial”.

I could remind you about why, but there are others to do that. I’ve talked about the massive psy-op that was “covid” enough. It was fake. It was a lie. Nothing else to say.

But the reality-TV tawdriness of the diary “reveal” reminded me of something I wrote nearly two years ago…

No one cares if the boots exist…

In which I speculated about the rise of unreality and what 1984 can tell us about where it ends.

Since then I think things have only got worse.

So much you see in the media feels manufactured doesn’t it. Not just the big agenda stuff like manmade climate change, covid or the numerous fake binaries. So many “scientific breakthroughs” can turn out to be nothing more than PR exercises and weasel words. The low grade political ‘crises’ play like reality TV.

Even some high profile murder trials can look like bad dramas, obediently rolling out all the current talking points, written by hacks with no understanding of court procedures or basic legalities. And that’s not even factoring in deep fakes and AI scams.

I quoted this extract from 1984 in my earlier piece.

The Ministry of Plenty’s forecast had estimated the output of boots for the quarter at a hundred and forty-five million pairs. The actual output was given as sixty-two millions. Winston, however, in rewriting the forecast, marked the figure down to fifty-seven millions, so as to allow for the usual claim that the quota had been overfulfilled. In any case, sixty-two millions was no nearer the truth than fifty-seven millions, or than a hundred and forty-five millions. Very likely no boots had been produced at all….

This makes it clear that the point of the manipulated boot-production figures isn’t just the usual propagandist one of making the government look good by claiming higher productivity . It’s a lot more insidious than that. The point is to disconnect that official number (whatever it is) from any involvement with the physical process of making boots.

The point is to enshrine it simply as a concept, a story, a headline, produced by and read by people who never think to confirm it, or question it. Who have never seen a boot factory and have no interest in seeing one.

The number will still exist and be accepted as the truth about boots even if everyone in the country is boot-less.

And this doesn’t just apply to boot-making obviously. It’s the paradigm that drives everything the Party does. As O’Brien makes explicit, its one essential requirement is the expunging of personal experience and its substitution with Party-supplied narrative – in every conceivable aspect of human life.

We control matter because we control the mind. Reality is inside the skull. You will learn by degrees, Winston. There is nothing that we could not do. Invisibility, levitation—anything. I could float off this floor like a soap bubble if I wished to. I do not wish to, because the Party does not wish it. You must get rid of those nineteenth-century ideas about the laws of nature. We make the laws of nature.

In 1984 the Party has achieved a situation in which every single societal landmark, every single tragedy or triumph, every single notable date, every single point of reference was invented by them and is therefore entirely controlled by them.

Even the subversives, even Goldstein himself, are creations of the Party.

Crucially – reality is excluded not just because it’s inconvenient or tells the wrong story, but because it permits the mind that experiences it to be free of control.

A human being that is aware of their society’s real history, real governance, real scientific achievements, real legalities, is a human being that can ask relevant even dangerous questions and crucially withhold consent.

A human being that has been fed nothing but fake history, fake governance, fake scientific achievements, fake legalities, is a perma-child, intellectually and morally at the control and mercy of the system that has filled their mind with lies. They are incapable of rational critique of the actual system that governs them – because they have no idea what it is or how it operates.

So, we can see that creating a world in which reality is excluded as far as possible and where even trivial events are routinely faked might be considered to have the potential for more effective control than traditional propaganda techniques.

Maybe the ‘covid’ psy-op was as much about forcing global acceptance of a lie – simply because it was a lie – than it was about jabs or lockdowns or financial gains.

Maybe that’s an undeclared part of what the New Normal/Great Reset or whatever we call it is about. Erasing reality along with our freedom and building a new one made of pixels and forcibly suspended disbelief.

Could it be done though? Could reality be expunged on a societal level to the extent it has been in Orwell’s novel? I would once have said absolutely not. But maybe that’s too optimistic, or itself represents conditioning.

I mean how many people in the world have internalised ‘covid’ without question into their personal histories? How many of us are certain they got it, know someone who died of it?

How many of them are aware there was no excess mortality in 2020, no evidence of a new and deadly pathogen, no way of clinically diagnosing this suppose new disease because it was symptomatically identical with the ‘flu’? How many of them know, or ever will know, their lives were turned upside down by a lie?

And if the mad controllers began faking other more trivial things – football games, sensational true crime cases, celebrity scandals – would most people notice?

Just imagine that what if…

Imagine if everything beyond your immediate experience and the simple mechanics of civilization – was slowly turned into a lie.

Imagine you’re living in a culture where your every waypoint, every moral touchstone, every shorthand reference, all mutual understanding and shared societal history was invented or reinvented by screen writers and focus groups for maximum social impact.

Imagine billions of people eagerly watching TV show trials about terrorist events that never happened, fake pandemics that never killed a soul, crises that were just headlines and AI images, murders with AI victims and AI perps ; emoting, getting outraged or thinking this is justice and accountability in action.

Imagine the same billions watching sports events with pre-planned outcomes, arguing with each other about staged “cheating”, getting teary over staged under-dog victories.

Imagine people enjoying AI-generated movies and reading AI-generated books about history that never happened, heroes that never existed in wars never fought.

Imagine a world in which brave, decent people dedicate their lives and energies to preventing abuses that never really occurred, injustices made up by ChatGPT.

I mean it would be a kind of universal death wouldn’t it, even while everyone thought they were still alive.

So, let’s hope the amorphous “they” who control things didn’t get inspired by that aspect of 1984, and that this apparent rash of unreal reality isn’t some loopy attempt at life imitating art.

Right?

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