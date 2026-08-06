Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Scripture and Sustenance's avatar
Scripture and Sustenance
3d

"Now as He sat on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to Him privately, saying, “Tell us, when will these things be? And what will be the sign of Your coming, and of the end of the age?”

And Jesus answered and said to them: “Take heed that no one deceives you."

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Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
3d

Anthony Fauci is merely a piece of the puzzle. There are some many other pieces to this puzzle of deadly corruption.

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