MUST WATCH: Historian Dr. Jeremiah Johnston Shares the Latest Evidence For the Shroud of Turin

Dr. Jeremiah Johnston shares the most compelling scientific clues pointing to the authenticity of the Shroud of Turin — including blood evidence, image depth, and why modern science still can’t explain it.

Full Interview: Michael Knowles with Dr. Jeremiah Johnston

Key Points & Evidence Covered:

Alignment with Gospel Accounts

The wounds on the figure match biblical descriptions: crown of thorns, scourging, pierced side, and nail marks in the wrists.

Real Human Blood Detected

Type AB blood and high bilirubin levels—signs of traumatic death—have been scientifically confirmed on the cloth.

3D Depth in the Image

NASA-level imaging shows the Shroud contains 3D spatial data, something impossible to replicate with ancient or modern techniques.

The Carbon Dating Controversy

Johnston explains how the 1988 dating may have tested a medieval patch, not the original cloth, and why newer methods are pointing to a much earlier origin.

Jerusalem Pollen Embedded in the Cloth

Pollen from plants found only in the Jerusalem region has been identified, supporting its Middle Eastern roots.

X-Ray–Like Qualities

The image shows internal features like bones and teeth—raising questions about how the image was formed at all.

A Resurrection Signature?

Johnston suggests the image could be the result of a unique burst of energy—possibly the moment of resurrection itself.

“This image wasn’t painted. It wasn’t burned. It was imprinted in a way science still can’t explain.” — Dr. Jeremiah Johnston

Why It Matters

If the Shroud is real, it could be the closest thing we have to proof that Jesus lived, died, and rose again. The evidence is real and worth looking at. You don’t need to be an expert—just curious enough to ask, “What if this is true?”

