Faith Meets Science: The Shocking Truth About the Shroud of Turin
New scientific and historical discoveries challenge long-held doubts about the Shroud of Turin.
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
MUST WATCH: Historian Dr. Jeremiah Johnston Shares the Latest Evidence For the Shroud of Turin
Dr. Jeremiah Johnston shares the most compelling scientific clues pointing to the authenticity of the Shroud of Turin — including blood evidence, image depth, and why modern science still can’t explain it.
Full Interview: Michael Knowles with Dr. Jeremiah Johnston
Key Points & Evidence Covered:
Alignment with Gospel Accounts
The wounds on the figure match biblical descriptions: crown of thorns, scourging, pierced side, and nail marks in the wrists.
Real Human Blood Detected
Type AB blood and high bilirubin levels—signs of traumatic death—have been scientifically confirmed on the cloth.
3D Depth in the Image
NASA-level imaging shows the Shroud contains 3D spatial data, something impossible to replicate with ancient or modern techniques.
The Carbon Dating Controversy
Johnston explains how the 1988 dating may have tested a medieval patch, not the original cloth, and why newer methods are pointing to a much earlier origin.
Jerusalem Pollen Embedded in the Cloth
Pollen from plants found only in the Jerusalem region has been identified, supporting its Middle Eastern roots.
X-Ray–Like Qualities
The image shows internal features like bones and teeth—raising questions about how the image was formed at all.
A Resurrection Signature?
Johnston suggests the image could be the result of a unique burst of energy—possibly the moment of resurrection itself.
“This image wasn’t painted. It wasn’t burned. It was imprinted in a way science still can’t explain.” — Dr. Jeremiah Johnston
Why It Matters
If the Shroud is real, it could be the closest thing we have to proof that Jesus lived, died, and rose again. The evidence is real and worth looking at. You don’t need to be an expert—just curious enough to ask, “What if this is true?”
Related:
Actually it is the forerunners of Masonry and the "craft" itself that is responsible for all the fuss about the Shroud of Turin not being the image of Jesus. They obscure everything and hate God. The stupidest theory stemming from them is that the image on the Shroud is that of Michelangelo who, according to them, was so advanced he knew how to produce photographic images and project them. They try every dirty trick they can come up with to discredit Our Lord Jesus. All of it is incoherent and infantile propaganda. To come off it they need to turn to Christ. Amen.
It's pretty simple. All accounts of the true Jesus of the Bible:
He was a carpenter til age 30. That included labor intensive stonemasonry and wood cutting. He walked many miles in His travels. He was a young, robust, muscular Jewish man, NOT a skinny, long haired Italian looking older man, as He is portrayed by "traditions". That alone negates the so called "shroud", a skinny, bony man with little muscle tone.
Also, the dead in that time were not wrapped in sheets. They were wrapped in strips of cloth, with herbs and spices in between the layers, to offset the smell of death. There was a separate cloth laid over the face by itself, to observe the signs of degenerating flesh. One could not be officially dead (as opposed to being in a coma) until 3 full, 24 hour days had passed. Then the flesh, and especially the eyes would show obvious signs of corruption. Reading the gospels accurately describes this.
That's also why Jesus allowed Lazarus to be dead longer than 3 days before He raised him to life.....so they knew he was dead! That confirmed that Jesus had performed a true miracle.
These are only 2 of dozens of indisputable facts negating a sheet-wrapped body.