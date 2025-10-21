One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: RogerHodkinson

Mike Benz uncovers that Yale University started using psychological ops to guilt people into taking the Covid “Vaccine” months before the vaccine was even tested and ready to be administered.

The mRNA Pfizer Covid was actually first FDA approved on December 10, 2020 and was first rolled out to recipients in December 14, 2020, so the Yale behavioral modification guilt messaging began 5 months (not nine like Mike Benz says in the video) before the “vaccine” but still before they even had one.

“Yale received $1B in gov’t funds and works closely with the intelligence state…used guilt, embarrassment, anger, and ‘trust the science’ messages to get people to take the ‘Covid Vaccine’ months before it was even developed…”

