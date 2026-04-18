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Source: dejanira

Romanian MEP Cristian-Vasile Terheș Exposes Ursula Von der Leyen’s Plot

“Ursula Von Der Leyen must immediately and unconditionally resign from her position as President of European Commission.”

"Von der Leyen is married to the German doctor Heiko von der Leyen...who is the Director of Orgenesis, OWNED by PFIZER..."

The same Company with which Ursula signed a contract for 71,000 MILLION EUROS to BUY the astronomical figure of 4,600 MILLION DOSES (10 per citizen).

THEY TRIPLED THEIR FORTUNE WITH THE PLAN-DEMIC

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