By Lance D Johnson January 14, 2026

Bombshell study exposes DNA contamination in COVID-19 shots, demands immediate market withdrawal

In the shadow of the COVID-19 scandal, a narrative of “safe and effective” genetic interventions has been relentlessly pushed upon a trusting global population. Yet, a damning new scientific discovery is tearing that fraudulent narrative to shreds, revealing a deliberate and dangerous contamination at the very heart of the mRNA vaccine program.

A groundbreaking preprint study has confirmed the presence of residual bacterial plasmid DNA in Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines, a contamination that standard regulatory tests were designed to miss. This isn’t a minor quality hiccup; it is evidence of a catastrophic failure in manufacturing and oversight, exposing millions to the risk of genomic integration, persistent spike protein production, and a cascade of potential autoimmune and cancerous consequences. The findings suggest that the very entities tasked with safeguarding public health orchestrated a system of testing that was guaranteed to look the other way, turning a global vaccination campaign into an uncontrolled experiment with human DNA.

Key points:

A new study confirms the presence of residual bacterial plasmid DNA in commercial Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Standard regulatory testing methods, which target only one specific, easily-digested DNA sequence, underestimate this contamination by more than 100-fold.

The DNA is protected in RNA:DNA hybrid structures, making it resistant to the enzyme (DNase) meant to remove it during manufacturing.

This foreign DNA is encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles, which can easily cross cell membranes and disperse throughout the body, potentially integrating into human DNA and causing long-term spike protein production.

Researchers accuse manufacturers and regulators of using a flawed, single-target test by design, calling it a “scandal” that demands a comprehensive reassessment and immediate withdrawal of the products.

The bait and switch: A premeditated manufacturing flaw

To understand the gravity of this contamination, one must first understand the bait-and-switch that occurred in the vaccine factories. For initial clinical trials, Pfizer used a clean, precise method to generate the DNA template for its mRNA, known as “Process 1.” This method, while more expensive, produced a purer product. However, for the mass rollout to the public, the company quietly switched to “Process 2.” This cheaper, faster method relied on amplifying DNA templates using bacterial plasmids—a process akin to using a photocopier that sometimes adds random, unintended marks to the page.

The scientific team, led by genomics expert Kevin McKernan, proved that this process left behind these bacterial plasmid blueprints in the final vials. “These hybrids were not degradable by the enzyme the manufacturers chose to use to clean out residual DNA as the final step in the process, and they must have known this,” said co-author Jessica Rose, Ph.D., in an interview with The Defender. She labeled the decision “scandalous,” pointing to established science that the chosen enzyme is ineffective against the RNA:DNA hybrids that formed.

This isn’t merely about trace impurities; it is about bio-active foreign genetic code being injected directly into the human bloodstream. Brian Hooker, Ph.D., chief scientific officer for Children’s Health Defense, which partially funded the research, warned that this exogenous DNA can “more easily disperse through the body and continue to both replicate and express episomally, making humans into genetically modified spike protein production factories.” This could explain the persistent presence of spike protein found in some patients for up to two years post-injection, a phenomenon never disclosed as a risk during the relentless “safe and effective” marketing campaign.

A regulatory shell game: Testing what you know isn’t there

Perhaps more alarming than the contamination itself is the elaborate regulatory theater that allowed it to go undetected. Regulators set a safety limit for residual DNA based on an outdated model assuming it would be “naked” and quickly degrade. The DNA in these shots, however, is wrapped in a protective lipid nano-particle coat, granting it longevity and access to human cells. The safety issue shifts from weight to the number of DNA fragments—each one a potential ticket for genetic chaos.

The study exposes the core of the deception: the quality control test mandated by regulators. This test, a qPCR assay, was designed to hunt for only one specific DNA sequence—the kanamycin resistance gene. This gene, as the researchers proved, is highly sensitive to the cleanup enzyme and is therefore the least likely contaminant to remain. It is the equivalent of a health inspector checking a restaurant for a single, easily-cleaned utensil while ignoring a kitchen overflowing with rotting, toxic waste.

“The assays they designed were designed not to find things,” McKernan stated bluntly on his Substack. Karl Jablonowski, a senior research scientist at Children’s Health Defense, echoed this, noting, “Those who stood to profit from the vaccines designed the test and tested the quality. They chose a test that was least likely to yield a bad outcome.” When the researchers used broader testing methods, they found DNA contamination levels 15 to 48 times higher than the FDA’s already-flawed limit. The system wasn’t broken; it was built to succeed at fraud.

A legacy of silence and the demand for accountability

This discovery connects to a darker history of genetic contamination that authorities would prefer to bury. The study notes the presence of the SV40 promoter sequence, a known oncogenic sequence, which was previously found in the vaccines but never disclosed to regulators like Health Canada. This sequence, derived from a monkey virus linked to cancer in lab studies, can facilitate the entry of foreign DNA into the cell nucleus. Its presence alongside this widespread plasmid DNA contamination creates a perfect storm for genomic integration.

The researchers are now demanding answers to uncomfortable questions. Why were superior, multi-target testing methods, already available and validated, not mandated? Why was the switch from the clean Process 1 to the contaminant-prone Process 2 allowed for a product destined for universal administration? They draw a stark contrast: for COVID-19 PCR tests, regulators demanded multi-target verification to avoid false negatives. For the vaccines injected into billions of arms, including those of pregnant women and infants, a single, gamed target was deemed sufficient.

This is not a simple error. It is the culmination of a well-planned construct that used pandemic fear to roll out an inadequately tested genetic technology, shielded its architects from liability, and then designed a regulatory smoke screen to hide the resulting dangers. The mRNA vaccines were presented as a lifeline, but this evidence suggests they were a Trojan horse, carrying unwanted genetic code into the heart of human cells. The call from independent scientists is clear and urgent: these products must be pulled from the market, and a full criminal investigation into this mass medical fraud must begin.

