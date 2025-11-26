Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynnr's avatar
Lynnr
18m

It’s all so disappointing, but guess we shouldn’t be surprised. I really had some cautious optimism. However, as we know, the corruption is very deep, their plans are well-laid and they are brilliant, but have sold their souls to the devil. For real! Thankfully we know how it all ends - but unfortunately this part of the journey is going to get a lot worse until then.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture