Sasha Latypova

Pharma insider Sasha Latypova: “These people who we thought were on our side... how are they controlled?... Well, the Trump administration is heavily funded by pharma... Susie Wiles, Calley Means, these are major pharma lobbyists... and the Trumps have licensed their name to Trump to TrumpRx, so he’s getting licensing revenues.

“Also, Trump’s son, Don Jr., is on BlinkRx, yet another layer of that distribution where he’s getting a cut. Okay, so they’re directly profiting. And Howard Lutnick, he’s Commerce Secretary, is funding a vehicle to take BlinkRx and TrumpRx public so everyone can participate in that investment vehicle. And so that’s one mechanism by which everyone is controlled.”

This clip of Latypova is taken from a Weston A Price talk posted to X on November 17, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

“Well, let me tell you first, as far as, you know, asking how are these people, how are these people who we thought were on our side and now not doing what they were promising to do, how are they controlled? Well, I, you know, as I can’t sit in their heads and I don’t know their backgrounds, I don’t know exactly how they’re controlled, but my guess is, what I can discern from publicly available information, Trump administration is heavily, heavily funded by pharma.

“And that’s not, I mean, every administration is heavily funded by pharma. It’s not unique to Trump, obviously. They funded Trump one, Biden, and Trump two. And Susie Wiles, Calley Means, these are major pharma lobbyists. Calley Means’ father is Nelson Rockefeller’s staffer, known globalist, right? Has a website writing about New World Order and global agenda.

“So what do you think Calley Means is doing there? And of course, the pharma lobby is a huge contributor funding Trump’s entire operation. And they’re profiting off of it.

“I also have written about it. So, for example, Trump just now made a deal with Pfizer. It’s being advertised as if, you know, I threatened them with tariffs, and they caved in, somehow. But as a result of this caving in, the Trump administration is allowing them to go sell drugs directly to the consumers. They’re eliminating the pharmacy benefits managers, and I’m not crying tears over that, but they’re eliminating the middleman and splitting the proceeds amongst themselves.

“So pharma gets a chunk, Trump family gets a chunk. Trump licenses their name to Trump to TrumpRx, so he’s getting licensing revenues. Trump is also Trump’s son, Don Jr. Is on BlinkRx. Yet another layer of that distribution where he’s getting the cut. Okay, so they’re directly profiting.

“Howard Lutnick, he’s Commerce Secretary, is funding a vehicle to take BlinkRx and TrumpRx public so everyone can participate in that investment vehicle. And so that’s one mechanism by which everyone is controlled. They’re allowed to profit off of this. They’re given position of power, and they’re allowed to profit off of this.

“That’s one very obvious mechanism of control. There may be others. Of course, Epstein files. We all want to see them. And that may be another mechanism of control.”

Full Video

