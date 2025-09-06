One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The dismissal of Dr. Kirk Moore’s case didn’t come from lack of evidence, it came because evidence was too explosive.

Court filings and CDC/BARDA testimony now confirm the COVID-19 injection program was not just a public-health initiative but a Pentagon-backed countermeasure.

Officials admitted it was formally treated as “an encounter with the enemy,” with Defense Department personnel stationed inside all six vaccine production facilities.

Dr. Kirk Moore's case was dismissed because it was being revealed that the COVID-jab campaign was being treated as "AN ENCOUNTER WITH THE ENEMY." (Direct quote)

CDC/BARDA testimony also reveals DOD officials were at facilities of all 6 jab manufacturers with whom BARDA was contracted. (BARDA, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, is an HHS agency that funds and supports the development of medical "countermeasures.")

This testimony, given by former CDC Immunization Program Public Health Advisor Chris Duggar and Deputy Assistant Secretary at BARDA Gary Disbrow, was revealed as Trump's DOJ was attempting to prosecute hero–physician Dr. Kirk Moore, who gave out saline shots instead of death jabs to patients who didn't want to get jabbed. Moore faced 35 years in prison for saving American lives before Trump's DOJ dropped the case against him. Now we know why!

Also revealed:

1. The contracts between the military and jab manufacturers are CONFIDENTIAL.

DIRECT QUOTE from one of the attorneys, speaking to the judge:

"It’s the Department of Defense that entered into the contract with the pharmaceutical companies, it was the military... these are military contracts. Which is one of the reasons they want this confidential, because I don’t think they want people to know that, for whatever reason, … I don’t think military documents are even covered by FOIA as far as I understand it.

"So, I think that even the Government’s motion conceded it, because that’s one of the things [it] did not want to come out in trial. I mean maybe it was on an email that I got or on the motion, but the Government’s specifically trying to protect that from disclosure, so I think they would concede it."

2. Military personnel were at the facilities of the jab manufacturers, including Moderna's:

Attorney: "Interesting. Okay. But you're relying on what the manufacturer is telling you about what they did in the manufacturing process because you don't have people on the ground at Moderna, right?"

Disbrow: "No, we did have people in plant."

Attorney: "Military people?"

Disbrow: "Correct."

3. Also highlighted that Palantir helped to develop the "distribution plan" for the jabs:

DIRECT QUOTE from Disbrow:

"The distribution plan was developed by Department of Defense logistics personnel as well as Palantir, to track hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines as well as the ancillary kits."

Note that this clip of retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova is taken from a discussion with Dr. Drew posted to Rumble on September 2, 2025.

