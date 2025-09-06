Exposing The Darkness

Dory O’Toole
13m

It would appear that We the People are the enemy in both the government and military’s eyes. What comforting information to have to get one’s brain around! Palentir is a frightening organization and they have Trump and Vance by the short hairs. It’s like a bad dream that doesn’t end!

Yet Another Tommy
20m

The first step to recovery is admitting its a military operation.

