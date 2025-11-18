One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Source: Sense Receptor

Pharma insider Sasha Latypova describes how the DOD/Palantir have been responsible for distributing the deadly Covid “vaccines.”

“The soldier can’t operate if they run out of bullets,’ C19 Response Vaccine Task Force’s Chris Duggar testified, referring to the vaccines.”

This testimony, given by former CDC Immunization Program Public Health Advisor Chris Duggar, was made possible/known to the public thanks to the DOJ’s prosecution of hero–physician Dr. Kirk Moore, who saved his patients’ lives by giving them saline shots instead of deadly Covid jabs.

The patients had come to Moore requesting “vaccine” cards so they could continue to live their lives unimpeded by unlawful mandates, but they did not want to be injected with the worthless, toxic injections.

Latypova notes that, thanks to the case against Moore (which has been dropped), it was revealed that DOD officials were at facilities of all six Covid-jab manufacturers with whom BARDA was contracted. (BARDA, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, is an HHS agency that funds and supports the development of medical “countermeasures.”)

Furthermore, Deputy Assistant Secretary at BARDA Gary Disbrow testified that “The distribution plan was developed by Department of Defense logistics personnel as well as Palantir [in order] to track hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines as well as the ancillary kits.”

“I’ll say our original plan, which never survives encounter with the enemy, wasn’t expecting a 25 percent decline,” Duggar also said in his testimony, referring to the amount of Americans who rejected the deadly Covid injections.

Partial transcription of clip

“Another key event that corroborated everything that I’m saying today is the case that wasn’t advertised very widely, but it happened here in Utah. So if any of you are familiar with the case of Dr. Kirk Moore, he’s a surgeon who was giving people fake vaccine cards and throwing away the vials because people had no choice, were facing termination at work and their children couldn’t go to school, so people were desperate coming to him. He saved a lot of lives. He’s a hero, and he should be celebrated widely... We need more doctors like this that don’t want to follow military orders to kill. Okay? They want to serve their patients and their community.

“And so, he’s one of my subscribers. He was zealously prosecuted by the state, by the federal government. He was facing 35 years in jail. He spent about million dollars defending himself. He came to me and my colleague, Katherine Watt, a couple times. We provided the information about the military operation. We helped them draft some deposition questions. They were able to introduce this into the evidence in court.

“It was the first case where this evidence actually was like the contracts that I was showing you were introduced in court. And what happened was. So the Department of Justice, with Pam Bondi in charge, was still prosecuting him well into the Trump administration. In July of this year, there was a week of trial here in Salt Lake City. There was a week of trial. On Thursday of that week, there were two witnesses testifying for the state, Chris Duggar, ex-CDC, and Gary Disbrow from BARDA. And these two gentlemen—I also published on the transcript from this court—they said things in court such as, ‘I will say our original plan, which never survives encounter with the enemy, wasn’t expecting a 25% decline of vaccinations in the United States. The soldier can’t operate in the field if they run out of bullets.’

“Referring to vaccines, Disbrow said that the distribution plan was developed by the Department of Defense, as well as Palantir. Palantir was in charge of the distribution. Peter Thiel’s company, the Big Brother that they’re building to surveil us all with digital IDs and all that that we discussed extensively at this conference. And that the DOD had personnel in all vaccine manufacturing facilities, which I can independently corroborate because I also spoke with the whistleblower from Moderna Plant in Boston who said, yes, we have an office of DARPA inside, and you can only access it with high security clearance.

“So this testimony, on Friday of that week, the government tried to call them back and tried to have them recant or change the language, but it didn’t go very well. And on Saturday, Pam Bondi dropped the case.”

Full Video

Share

Related articles:



















