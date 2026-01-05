One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

In a clip that’s now spreading rapidly online, Rosa Koire, author of Behind the Green Mask, made a startling statement back in 2012.

While discussing Agenda 21, Koire alleged that China and the United States were jointly working on a sterilization vaccine tied to population control policies.

At the time, few paid attention.

Source: Sense Receptor

Rosa Koire: “China was one of the signators to Agenda 21, which is not a treaty, it is an agreement.

They signed on to it. And you know what? They have their own Agenda 21, like every country does that signed on.

And in theirs they have a population control clause.

They are working on a population on a sterilization vaccine with the United States.”

The Depopulation Agenda is progressing precisely as planned.

