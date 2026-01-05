EXPOSED: Rosa Koire’s 2012 Warning About a “STERILIZATION Vaccine” Everyone Ignored
Author Rosa Koire claimed U.S.–China coordination on population control nearly a decade before COVID.
In a clip that’s now spreading rapidly online, Rosa Koire, author of Behind the Green Mask, made a startling statement back in 2012.
While discussing Agenda 21, Koire alleged that China and the United States were jointly working on a sterilization vaccine tied to population control policies.
At the time, few paid attention.
Rosa Koire: “China was one of the signators to Agenda 21, which is not a treaty, it is an agreement.
They signed on to it. And you know what? They have their own Agenda 21, like every country does that signed on.
And in theirs they have a population control clause.
They are working on a population on a sterilization vaccine with the United States.”
The Depopulation Agenda is progressing precisely as planned.
Yup....the parasites who own the powerful countries on this planet work together to achieve their goal of total control. There are no 'goodies' saving us from the 'baddies'.
Rosa Koire retired to Mexico. Then died. No announcement anywhere. Nothing. Just gone.